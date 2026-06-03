‘My Heart Breaks’: Peabo Bryson’s Final Chapter Wasn’t About Fame — It Was About Raising His 8-Year-Old Son, and a Viral Video of Them Together Has Fans Emotional

Fans, friends and loved ones are in mourning after the sudden passing of Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson at age 75.

Bryson, the powerhouse voice behind classic Disney film hits like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Whole New World” died on Tuesday evening.

His family did not reveal an official cause of death. However, reports indicate Bryson suffered a stroke just days before he passed away, making the news even more heartbreaking for fans.

Son of R&B singer Peabo Bryson goes viral over sweet video showcasing his bond of his dad. (Photos by peabobryson2/Instagram; tanyabryson411/Instagram)

Bryson’s family confirmed the news to Variety and other outlets, that he “transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

It continued, “We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

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Born Robert Peapo Bryson on April 13, 1951, in Greenville, South Carolina, he launched his solo career with the release of his debut album, “Peabo,” in 1976.

He scored some of the biggest duets of the past four decades, including the Grammy hit “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle and “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion.

Upon learning the news about his passing, both female singers took to Instagram to express their thoughts on Instagram.

“With a heavy heart, I share the loss of my dear friend and duet partner, Peabo Bryson,” wrote Belle. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic.

Dion added that she was “heartbroken” to learn of his passing.

“His incredible voice and his kind spirt embodied the beauty of song and performance,” she wrote.

“He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded ‘Beauty and the Beast/ He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed.”

Dion concluded her post with a tribute to the late singer’s family.

Bryson leaves behind his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, 42, whom he married in 2010. The pair met after Tanya took a break from performing with British girl group called The 411.

They share an 8-year-old son, Robert, who occasionally joins his father onstage, including during Bryson’s May 2 performance with Jeffrey Osborne at Trilith Live in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“8 years old?! Lawd RIP Peabo,” said one person who viewed footage. “Didn’t know he had a kid that young,” noted another person.

Viewers who got a close look couldn’t miss the handsome resemblance between Bryson and his son, adding, “And just like that his son will carry his legacy. He stole his father’s entire face.”

Another fan noted, “Awwwwww it’s priceless…. Praying for this little guy and family rest well Peabo.”

“My heart absolutely breaks for Kitt,” noted a more symphathtic person. “Look at Peabo; he is such a proud dad. mom and Dad taught him well. kitt owns that stage. We have not seen the last of this little fella. I pray that God covers Kitt during the coming months as he processes this life-changing experience.”

While younger listeners may know him as the voice behind some of Disney’s biggest love songs, many fans argue his greatest legacy lies in the decades of R&B classics that came first.

Long before Disney turned him into the king of movie ballads, Bryson spent years climbing the charts with romantic staples and soulful hits like “Feel the Fire,” “Reaching for the Sky,” and “I’m So Into You,” earning a loyal fan base well before mainstream audiences discovered him.

Other hits include “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Show and Tell,” and “I’m So Into You.”

Bryson teamed up with super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for his final album, “Grace,” which was expected to be released this year.

After discovering the news, fans and friends began flooding social media, expressing their hurt over Bryson’s passing while paying homage to the decades of music he left behind.

“There will NEVER be another,” exclaimed one fan. Another said, “Rest in Power, thank you for the decades of wonderful music.”

Singer and actress Melba Moore shared a sad face emoji online in response to the shocking news of losing Bryson.

Comedian Loni Love shared a sweet story about a 2025 encounter with Bryson on a cruise last summer along with a video of him singing on stage.

“To his beautiful wife, son, and entire family, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Peabo’s legacy will live on forever through his timeless music and the countless lives he touched. My deepest condolences to everyone who loved him,” Loni concluded.

According to Variety, details about a celebration of life and funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Across a career spanning six decades, Bryson’s warm tenor remained unmistakable — a voice that made millions feel celebrated, cherished, and seen.