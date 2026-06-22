‘Will Forever Be Missed’: Peabo Bryson’s Homegoing Turns Emotional as Regina Belle Fulfills a Family Request, but His Son Words Leaves Guests in Tears 

Friends, family, and fellow entertainers gathered to celebrate the life of Peabo Bryson during an emotional homegoing service.

The ceremony also turned into a touching reunion as Bryson’s longtime collaborator including Regina Belle, paid homage to his memory.

The pair’s musical partnership produced some of R&B’s most beloved duets, making her presence especially meaningful as loved ones reflected on the Grammy winner’s legacy.

But the moment that left mourners reaching for tissues came when Bryson’s son stepped forward to honor his father.

Two-time Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson was honored during a homegoing service in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photos by John Atashian/Getty Images; WSBTV/YouTube Screenshot)

Bryson leaves behind his wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson, their 8-year-old son, Robert, his adult daughter Linda Bryson, and three grandchildren.

His untimely passing occured on June 19. He was 75.

Robert’s heartfelt remarks about his dad’s life, love, and impact on his family moved the room to tears, with many in attendance visibly overcome by the emotional tribute.

Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta was the host location for a private celebration of life ceremony for the two-time Grammy winner on Monday, June 22.

Robert described his dad as a “great man … who was different … who will be forever missed.”

Tanya recalled the day she married Byrson and the six wonderful years she shared with Bryson after his heart attack. She painted Bryson one of the most loved individuals.

Organizers livestreamed the home-going service and ceremony for fans at home.

The full musical line-up for the event featured some of music’s greats — such as gospel legend BeBe Winans and “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard.

One R&B great in attendance particularly delighted fans.

“I’m crying all over again. I will definitely be viewing the service,” wrote one fan of the singer prior to the service. Another said, “Rest in peace Peabo Bryson … [I] will be watching.”

Regina Belle, who collaborated with Bryson on the 1992 Grammy-winning hit “A Whole New World” from Disney’s “Aladdin,” paid tribute to her dear friend.

She shared stories about touring together in Japan, or about Bryson’s habit of reciting Shakespeare while warming up for the stage.

THEE Regina Belle! Ain’t no bullshit! She SANG for her friend! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/t3DDbQiyOj — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@DollarBeKnowing) June 22, 2026

“But it will be a ‘Whole New World’ without my friend, the one who introduced me as he would say ‘thi is my Regina Belle, you gotta et your own,'” Belle said.

At the family’s request, she sang the gospel classic, “Can’t Nobody Love Me Like Jesus.”

Bryson died on June 2, just days after entering the hospital following a stroke.

The “Show and Tell” singer lived in Atlanta for most of his career, so holding his celebration of life service in the city is a fitting way to say a final goodbye to one of the premier vocalists of his time.

Regina Belle drove to the hospital to see Peabo Bryson days before he passed.



She sat beside him, held his hand and whispered A Whole New World, the same song they recorded together for Aladdin in 1992. The song that won them both a Grammy. The song that made millions fall in… pic.twitter.com/TO6aET4WpL — Amunet (@freakoutsideofx) June 3, 2026

His family confirmed the news to Variety via statement, sharing that he “transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.”

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world,” the statement continued.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come,” the message read.

Following the news of his death, both of Bryson’s most memorable duet partners, Belle and the legendary Celine Dion, with whom he earned his first Grammy for the song “Beauty and the Beast,” from the Disney film of the same name, shared heartfelt messages on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I share the loss of my dear friend and duet partner, Peabo Bryson,” Belle wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the magic.”

Meanwhile Dion shared that she was “heartbroken” at the news of his death. “His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was… pic.twitter.com/ti8Tba33Or — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 3, 2026

As the service came to a close, those in attendance celebrated not only Peabo Bryson’s remarkable career but also the love and memories he leaves behind.

Judging by the tears, laughter, and heartfelt tributes shared throughout the day, the legendary singer’s impact extended far beyond the stage and will continue to resonate with family, friends, and generations of fans.