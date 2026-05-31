‘He’s Hiding Something’: Trump Buries a 100-Year Presidential Tradition in Desperate Midnight Power Grab Hoping Nobody Was Watching 

Donald Trump loves a crowd. He just seems to prefer one who already loves him back.

That reality is becoming harder for critics to ignore, especially after a few public embarrassing moments. From NFL stadiums to the Kennedy Center, cameras have captured moments Trump would likely rather forget.

Some observers now believe those encounters may explain why he has quietly abandoned a presidential tradition embraced by leaders from both parties for more than a century.

Trump’s push to brand Penn Station sparked fierce backlash as critics mocked the historic landmark’s flashy new Trump-style makeover. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

Instead of standing before graduates at major universities, Trump has largely limited his commencement appearances to military academies. He also favors carefully controlled venues. Dissent is rare there.

Applause is almost guaranteed. Critics say the strategy has less to do with security and more to do with avoiding the public rejection that has followed him throughout his second term.

That argument gained fresh attention after MS NOW reporter Ryan Teague Beckwith published an analysis.

He suggested Trump has made a “striking break” with a tradition dating back to Theodore Roosevelt. Presidents have long used commencement season to engage students from different political backgrounds. Trump, however, has steered clear of most civilian campuses.

Instead, he has favored military institutions. Earlier this month, Trump delivered remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Last year, he spoke at West Point. During his first term, he also addressed graduates at the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

Those settings offer disciplined audiences. They also provide tightly controlled environments. That minimizes the risk of the spontaneous backlash Trump has faced elsewhere.

“For the commander in chief, military academies are the ultimate safe space,” Beckwith wrote.

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The contrast becomes even more noticeable when examining Trump’s civilian commencement record. Across both terms, he has spoken at only two traditional colleges: Liberty University in 2017 and the University of Alabama in 2025. Even the Alabama appearance raised eyebrows. State Republican officials later acknowledged that Trump’s team initiated discussions about making the speech happen, according to AL.com.

The absence comes as many universities have become battlegrounds over Trump’s education policies. Harvard students have protested federal funding threats, Fire.org reported.

Columbia students have rallied against administration demands.

Demonstrations have also erupted at Brown, Duke, UC Berkeley, Howard University, Georgetown University, George Washington University, and American University.

Those schools have become vocal opponents of the administration’s agenda. Critics object to efforts targeting DEI initiatives. Others oppose restrictions on international student enrollment. Many also reject greater federal involvement in higher education.

Critics argue Trump understands exactly what kind of reception he would receive on many of those campuses.

After all, recent history offers clues.

In November 2025, Trump was loudly booed while attending the Washington Commanders-Detroit Lions game. Fans jeered as he participated in a military recognition ceremony. Some spectators raised middle fingers toward the field. Similar scenes unfolded during the 2019 World Series. Chants of “Lock Him Up” echoed through Nationals Park. Earlier this year, Trump and Melania Trump received a mixed reception at the Kennedy Center.

Social media users quickly connected those moments to Trump’s shrinking list of public appearances.

“What’s even more striking is his obsession with ‘rallies’ and applause, as we all know are the main, if not only, reason he started down his political road. It was only later he realised he could enrich himself a million fold,” one Threads user wrote.

“GOOD! Seal them in the bunker,” another added.

Facebook critics piled on as well.

“Well, the fact that he has trouble standing or walking for more than five minutes plays into that as well,” one person wrote. Another joked, “So that’s why he didn’t go to Don Jr’s wedding.” A third commenter wrote, “They may need to keep him in a closet to avoid boos.”

“I think it’s more about his poor health, they’re hiding something serious,” another added.

The criticism echoes complaints that have followed Trump for years. According to Time, in 2016, he declined an invitation to attend the NAACP national convention. Hillary Clinton appeared before the organization instead. The decision fueled accusations that Trump avoids audiences unlikely to embrace him.

Nearly a decade later, critics say little has changed. The difference now is that more people are noticing the pattern.