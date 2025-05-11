‘She Doesn’t Want to Be First Lady’: Melania Trump Pops Up Following Report Claiming She’s Only Spent 14 Days at the White House Since Trump Took Office

Melania Trump was briefly spotted at the White House on Thursday, May 8, attending a ceremony for military mothers in honor of Mother’s Day.

She unveiled a commemorative postage stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush. While the moment was meant to celebrate family and legacy, it only intensified questions about Melania’s whereabouts — and her role — during the first months of her husband’s second term.

Most people are wondering, “Where is Melania?”

Melania Trump has spent less than two weeks at the White House since Trump’s second inauguration in January. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump’s return to the White House 108 days ago, Melania has reportedly spent fewer than 14 days there. She’s been reportedly splitting her time between the White House, their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and New York City, where their son Barron attends New York University as a freshman.

Multiple sources familiar with the family say the former model and first lady has instead preferred to stay in New York or Palm Beach, avoiding her official White House duties.

“We haven’t seen such a low-profile first lady since Bess Truman, and that’s going way back in living memory, nearly 80 years ago,” said Katherine Jellison, a historian at Ohio University who studies first ladies, according to the New York Times. “Mrs. Truman, like Mrs. Trump, preferred returning to her home base whenever she had the chance.”

Melania’s absence has sparked widespread speculation online. Some see it as a quiet rebellion. Others believe she’s simply over the politics and public scrutiny. Regardless of the reason, the internet has plenty to say.

Yahoo! News readers were particularly vocal.

“Hmm. She doesn’t want to be first lady. She just wants to live her rich life away from her husband ….playing the game,” one comment read.

Another added, “Just 14 days. They’re no longer a couple, and she can’t stand The Orange Man. Doesn’t she have a boyfriend anyway?”

“Who could blame her. Everyone with any sense avoids that thing,” said another.

Someone else made a pointed observation, “Coincidentally, tRump has only spent two weeks in the White House.”

Along the same lines, one tweeted, “Are you sure it was Melania on all 14 days? Most likely, if Trump ever touched her, it was the fake Melania always wearing sunglasses.”

Are you sure it was Melania on all 14 days? Most likely, if Trump ever touched her, it was the fake Melania always wearing sunglasses. — BJSnaz (@SnazBj) May 8, 2025

Still, those close to her say there are deeper reasons behind her distance.

After two assassination attempts against her husband — one during a campaign rally, another involving an armed man near a Trump property — Melania became even more private and security-conscious. Already known for staying out of the spotlight, the incidents reportedly rattled her further.

Her top priority remains her 19-year-old son Barron, who is currently finishing his freshman year at New York University. Melania’s devotion to his well-being has been a consistent theme throughout her time as first lady.

“I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,” she said in a Fox News interview before her husband took office again.

With Melania out of view, President Trump has occasionally stepped into roles traditionally reserved for the first lady — picking out residence lighting, greeting tourists in the East Wing, and even commenting, “The first lady worked very hard in making it perfect,” during a tour she didn’t attend.

Despite her low visibility, Melania has quietly pursued business ventures. She launched her own cryptocurrency token and reportedly secured a $40 million Amazon deal to produce a documentary about her life in the White House. She is listed as executive producer on the project, which remains under wraps.

Mary Jordan, author of “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” says her absence doesn’t mean she and Donald Trump are distant.

“The trials and the cases in court have infuriated her and drawn her closer to Trump. She believes that he has been persecuted,” Jordan told The Times. “Melania is enormously close to Barron and he is really into the fact that his father is president.”

Even so, their public image continues to raise eyebrows. Melania skipped Trump’s court dates and campaign rallies throughout 2024, avoiding the media circus and leaving many to wonder if she’s opted out of being first lady altogether.

As Trump prepares for an overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, Melania is not expected to join.

The last time the two appeared publicly together was at Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican City, which coincided with her 55th birthday. Afterward, they returned to New Jersey. She entered a waiting SUV while Trump boarded Marine One solo, following a quick kiss on the tarmac.

Whether her absence is about personal boundaries, political disinterest, or long-standing marital dynamics, Melania Trump continues to chart her own path — largely away from the public eye and far from Washington.