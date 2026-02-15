‘Looks Like Fungus’: Trump Photo Has Eyes Locked on What’s ‘Starting to Peel,’ and Fans Say the View Should’ve Come with a ‘Trigger Warning’

Whenever President Donald Trump declares he’s “never felt better,” online critics waste no time lining up photos that tell a less flattering story.

His circle talks big about his strength and uses pre-planned moments to portray him as anything but a 79-year-old senior citizen who struggles to walk down stairs or even a straight line.

But the visuals also cut deep through their script. And for someone who built a brand on calling others “weak” and “sloppy,” the latest images are being read as a reversal — the kind he usually reserves for everyone else.

Donald Trump’s peeling skin and scaly texture raise concerns about the state of his health and what he’s hiding. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Look at His Face’: Trump Photo Triggers Makeover Rumors as Fans Zoom In on Swelling Around His Eyes and Wonder What Happened

The scrutiny is back on the president as social media users dug up another image that has people recoiling.

A massive close-up of the POTUS staring down, with his double chin unmistakably on display, has people noticing odd spots and an extra fold of skin beneath, wondering, “What is growing on Trump’s skin?” as one person put it.

Capturing the general confusion, others were less charitable in their descriptions of the presidential palette.

“Orange mold. Rotting in plain sight,” one user commented, while another suggested the heavy application of products had reached its limit, noting, “The orange is starting to peel itself.”

The digital crowd continued to pick apart the details of Trump’s complexion with a mix of humor and bewilderment.

“Those pores … maybe he should try washing his face,” one person wrote, pointing to the gritty detail captured by the lens.

Another commenter on X speculated on the origins of the unusual texture, posting, “Well to me it looks like fungus or mold lol…” and “That should’ve come with a trigger warning…”

While the internet laughs, the reality of a double chin and changing skin texture is often a simple byproduct of the clock.

Such features are typically caused by excess subcutaneous fat or loose skin under the jawline, which becomes more pronounced as aging affects skin elasticity. For a grandfather of 11 who is well into his Social Security years, these are the standard badges of time, yet for a man who has spent decades crafting a myth of unstoppable vigor, the close-up shot, originally taken in 2020, clashed with the persona he has fought to maintain.

In October 2025, the president sparked a viral media storm after lashing out at Time magazine for a cover photo he labeled the “worst of all time.”

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote. He added, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!”

His rival, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, leaned to further humiliate Trump with a savage post that blurred the droopy loose skin underneath Trump’s neck. Social media users went back and forth over which version was more fitting based on the president’s standards.

The low-angle shot, taken by photographer Graeme Sloane, was widely discussed for its unflattering perspective of his neck and chin. In response to the backlash, Time eventually released a more flattering portrait of Trump in the Oval Office later that month.

Another post making the rounds featured a candid shot taken in December 2025, capturing him seated in the back of a presidential vehicle. The image, snapped as he looked downward, quickly became fuel for online commentary.

Viewers noted he was dressed casually in a white polo embroidered with “President Donald Trump,” paired with a white MAGA hat marked “45–47” along the side. But beyond the outfit, critics zeroed in on the angle of his face, pointing out that his double chin appeared more pronounced in the unguarded moment.

For a man known for taking aim at other people’s weight and body shape, some online observers argued that the imagery felt ironic. The same blunt humor he often directed outward was now circling back to him.

Whether the viral snapshots reflect harsh lighting, camera angles, cosmetic buildup or the natural effects of aging, the reaction says as much about the public as it does about the president. For many, these moments are a form of payback in a culture where appearance has long been weaponized.