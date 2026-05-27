‘No Way’: Idris Elba Finally Reveals the Truth About Those James Bond Rumors as Fans Refuse to Stop Throwing His Name in the Ring

“American Gangster” star Idris Elba is finally settling a rumor that fans have long wondered about.

For close to a decade, fans practically campaigned to see Elba slip into James Bond’s tux, tossing his name into the same fantasy casting pool as Theo James, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The speculation has grown since People crowned Elba Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.

The Bond rumors followed him all the way to a recent Hollywood premiere.

Idris Elba finally settles those James Bond rumors. (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Elba is usually mum around the subject, letting fan speculation build until recent years.

The 53-year-old actor stars as Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms, in the upcoming sci-fi film “Masters of the Universe.”

But one red carpet comment quickly brought the James Bond rumors back up again.

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During the Los Angeles premiere on May 18, reporters once again asked Elba about the longtime rumors linking him to James Bond.

“My name’s not getting thrown out, no way,” he told People. “They’re going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can’t wait. It’s going to be amazing.”

Elba noted that they were considering a younger actor for the role.

“I’m honestly not in the race ever,” he added. “I wasn’t in the race in the first place.”

The “Hi-Jack” star also spoke about potentially being the first Black 007 while appearing on the “Smartless” podcast in 2023.

At the time, he believed the racial element was the downside of the ordeal for him and made him reluctant to take the role.

Certain white folks lost their minds over the idea of Elba as James Bond and insisted that a white man must play the role, and writer Anthony Horowitz wrote that Elba was “too street” to play 007.

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world, except from some corners, which we will not talk about,” Elba said of the idea he was being considered for the role.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race,” the actor added. “It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it.”

Despite Elba’s revelation, several fans were undeterred by the idea of the “Luther” star playing 007. One supporter wrote, “I would have enjoyed seeing him play the role.”

Another added, “I respect that, but let’s be honest, he’d be absolutely amazing at it.”

“Idris Elba would’ve been a strong Bond. The next 007 casting in 2026–2027 is going to be very dramatic,” noted one.

A third movie lover wrote, “Idris Elba shutting down the Bond rumors cleanly, never in the race. Classy move. The conversation around 007 has been loud, but the man himself stays focused. Next chapter loading.”

Whether or not he becomes bond is up the producers. But acting can take a backseat to his other passion.

Fans are still shocked to discover the British bad boy is also a world-class DJ.

When Meghan Markle became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after marrying Prince Harry back in 2018, Elba DJ’d at the wedding reception.

He recently went viral after sharing video footage of his Las Vegas performance at the Sphere in front of a massive crowd.

James Bond was first portrayed by celebrated actor Sean Connery.

Actor George Lazenby subsequently assumed the role. Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

The last actor to play James Bond was Daniel Craig in 2021’s “No Time to Die.” It marked his fifth film in the series.

No actor yet has been cast as the new 007.