‘F—k Him’: Idris Elba’s ‘Intense’ On-Set Moment with Denzel Washington ‘Pissed’ Him Off to the Point of Almost No Return

For Idris Elba, stepping into character is typically effortless. But while filming the 2007 movie “American Gangster,” the British actor discovered that not everyone approaches their craft the same way — especially Denzel Washington.

Washington, renowned for his method acting, fully immersed himself in the lead role as Frank Lucas, the infamous Harlem gangster and former right-hand man to Black mob boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson.

According to Elba, his dedication to staying in character created an intense atmosphere that would lead to moments of tensions on set.

The movie was filmed in the summer of 2006. But during a 2008 interview with Pyro Radio, Elba opened up about working alongside the Academy Award winner after being asked about his experience with both Washington and Russell Crowe, who portrayed Richie Roberts, the narcotics detective who took Frank Lucas down.

He said he didn’t get to work with Crowe in particular, but when describing his time with Washington, Elba said, “Denzel’s intense, definitely intense.”

He elaborated on the unique challenge of working with an actor of Washington’s caliber, saying, “I haven’t really said this to anyone before, but with Denzel when you’re working with someone at that level he’s at you just bring you’re ‘A’ game, you’ll fall on your face if your nervous.”

Adding, “You have to be a hundred percent.”

“With Denzel, he didn’t show up to the set, his character showed up to the set, you didn’t get any more than that,” the “Luther” actor continued. “So whatever his character was feeling about my character that’s what you got, so if you shake his hand and his character didn’t like yours he’s not really shaking your hand, there’s no conversation or friendly banter because his character and my character had proper beef.”

The tension came to a head during one particularly memorable interaction.

“I remember filming one of the scenes I said ‘hello’ to Denzel and he kinda dissed me and later I realized he was in character but it pissed me off, I felt too myself f—k him then and that came across in the film,” he recalled.

The method acting intensity reached its peak during a scene involving a prop gun.

Elba reiterated his thoughts during a separate interview with PIX11 News when asked how he felt to play the only character in “American Gangster” who stood up to Washington’s character.

“He didn’t show up to set the character did,” said Elba.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, director Ridley Scott talked about how he had to carefully guide both Washington and Elba through the sequence.

“This is a gun with a solid barrel. There is no aperture, I would never risk it,” Scott explained. “But when you pull the trigger, there’s a recoil. There’s no blank, nothing. So I said, ‘I want you to lean on the gun.'”

The scene proved so convincing that it genuinely frightened Elba.

“Idris thought he’d been shot and dropped to the sidewalk and said, ‘I’ve been shot,'” Scott recalled, noting that despite Elba’s dramatic response, Washington was following all safety protocols and doing exactly what the script required.

Despite the challenging moments on set, Elba maintained his admiration for Washington’s craft and expressed interest in future collaborations.

“I’d love to do a film with him for a good six months and carve out some real f—k and delve into the characters we’re playing and merk it you know,” he said.

Washington’s intense method acting affected other cast members as well.

Co-star Josh Brolin shared his own confrontational moment during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

“We almost got into a fight,” Brolin revealed, adding, “He was that guy. He was Frank Lucas, period. But I didn’t know. And then we got through that moment. I said, ‘Are you OK?’ He said, ‘Yeah. You?’ I said, ‘Yeah. Can I get my line?’ He said, ‘Go for it.’ It’s like he’d said what he needed to say.”

These behind-the-scenes tensions, while difficult at times, ultimately contributed to the film’s authenticity.

Washington’s unwavering commitment to his character, though occasionally creating real-world friction, helped establish the intense atmosphere that made “American Gangster” the powerful crime drama it was.