‘Lord Have Mercy!’: Idris Elba Leaves the Ladies Drooling After His T-Shirt and Bell-Bottom Look While Out In New York City Goes Viral

Nearly a decade has passed since Idris Elba was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, and his appeal with the ladies is still at its peak. “The Wire” breakout star’s blushing fans are a feverish group who recently found themselves mesmerized by a seconds-long clip of the British actor.

The cinematic experience shows Elba, 52, was dressed in a pair of black bell bottom slacks, a white T-shirt, black dress shoes, and a pair of black sunglasses as he walked into a New York City venue for a screening event for his new film, “Heads of State.”

Ladies lose their mind over British actor Idris Elba as he walks through New York City promoting his new movie. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

The actor had one bodyguard with him as he strolled into the building. Flocking the sidewalk were photographers and other bystanders. What his supporters saw online though, was a slightly slowed-down version that highlighted Elba’s stride with George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone” as its soundtrack. The audio-visual combination sent women into a frenzy.

Several spectators shared X-rated thoughts such as, “He walks as if he’s carrying around an anaconda. Yes I said it.” “He got the 2nd best swag out there…..Denzel being the 1st,” wrote another person.

A third said, “Lordddddd have Mercy!!! God literally took his time when Idris was created.”

Some women made it known that they were ready to “Shoop” for him, too.

“What a man what a man what a mighty good man,” a lady wrote, borrowing the hook from Salt-N-Pepa’s 1993 hit song. In a humorous effort to calm her nerves, a fourth lady remarked, “I’m just glad his wife acknowledges him as OUR husband.”

Elba married model Sabrina Dhowre in 2019, just two years after they met at a jazz bar in Vancouver. Mrs. Elba has been a good sport in dealing with her husband’s hot-in-the-pants following throughout the relationship.

She playfully presented his Calvin Klein ad to her followers in 2024 by writing, “Ladies and gentlemen…our husband.” Followers cheeky responses included, “Thanks for sharing” and “U one of gods fav,” among several others.

Elsewhere in the comments of the video of Elba’s head-turning walk were comments from those who took interest in his security detail. “Mr. Thick em Body guard can get it too!” exclaimed one Instagram user. Another quipped, “Nah I need the details on security.”

The hired muscle’s identity has not been publicized, but internet sleuths have proved time and time again that their commitment to unearthing personal information only requires time.