‘I’m Hoping That My Fan Base … Isn’t Mad at Me’: Idris Elba to Walk Away from Acting and Admits One Fear Is Already Haunting Him

British actor Idris Elba is already making plans to step away from acting after conquering both film and television over the past 30 years.

Elba, 53, discussed his future during a Q&A session at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 10. He traveled to the port city of Jeddah to promote his short film “Dust To Dreams.”

In addition, Elba received the Red Sea Honoree Award at the festival. British actor Anthony Hopkins, American director Darren Aronofsky, and Saudi director Ahd Kamel were honored at the ceremony as well.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 11: Idris Elba attends the Closing Night red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 11, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

“Dust To Dreams” is Elba’s latest directorial project after being behind the camera for 2018’s full-length “Yardie” crime drama. The London native wants to make a more permanent transition from acting to directing.

“I’m hoping that my fan base as an actor isn’t mad at me, but eventually I want to transfer to be a director fully,” Elba told the Red Sea International Film Festival attendees, per The Daily Mail.

While expressing that he still has a lot of passion for performing on camera, the Golden Globe Award winner also discussed how directing allows him to hone his filmmaking skills in a different arena.

“I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it,” Elba explained.

As news of Elba’s aspiration to walk away from acting spread, fans of the A-lister weighed in on his possibly following in the footsteps of other actors-turned-directors such as Ben Affleck, Jordan Peele, Bradley Cooper, and Angelina Jolie.

“He’s ready [to] lay low, enjoy the fruits of his labor, then ride off into the sunset. All I can do is respect it,” one person wrote on Instagram in reaction to People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive sharing his retirement intentions.

A second commenter added, “Sounds like a man who knows when to leave on top.” However, one moviegoer had a suggestion for Elba before he exited the acting field, writing, “We need James Bonds, then we good.”

One of Elba’s staunch online fans was not happy about the talk of acting retirement, exclaiming, “Idris, don’t piss me off!!” A more understanding supporter offered, “We will be mad, but it’s your life.”

Another person on social media conveyed excitement about the next chapter of Elba’s career. The Instagram user posted, “Can’t wait to see what you bring in this side of the camera.” Similarly, someone commented, “We’re also looking forward to seeing Idris direct.”

Elba’s fans who still want to see him take on on-screen characters should not worry about missing out on watching more of his acting work, at least for the near future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elba will reprise his role as John Luther in an upcoming feature film sequel of the crime thriller that began as a five-season BBC television series in 2010.

Elba starred on the “Luther” show for 20 episodes. He also played the lead in the 2023 Netflix movie version titled “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” directed by Jamie Payne, who oversaw episodes of the show, too.

Apple Original Films is also set to produce the Elba-directed “This Is How It Goes” film adaptation of Neil LaBute’s play of the same name. Elba has an acting part in the forthcoming movie after performing in a 2005 West End stage production of the psychological thriller.

When Elba does decide to withdraw from acting for good he will leave behind of body of work that includes memorable performances in the television classic “The Wire” as well as superhero movies like “Thor” and “The Suicide Squad.”