‘You Wanna Film Me?’: Black Man Remains Calm In the Face of Road-Raging Racist Who Gets Mercilessly Mocked Online After Meltdown Footage Goes Viral

A Black driver is going viral for his remarkable restraint in the face of a road-raging racist who held up traffic just to hurl the N-word.

While cruising around the streets of Stuart, Florida, in Martin County, the now viral driver encountered an irate white man who pulled up alongside him and breathlessly slurred a string of profanities. Apparently, he thought the driver was going too slowly and decided to target him with racist insults.

Video screenshots show two men involved in a viral confrontation. (Photos: Threads/Tizzy ENT)

“Hey n*gger. You wanna film me?” he yelled, dropping F-bombs and N-bombs from behind the wheel of his Toyota Tacoma truck. Many viewers of the May 13 video noted that he appeared to be in an altered state.

‘Leave! Leave!’: ‘Karen’ Marches Onto Neighbor’s Property, Orders Teen Doing Door-to-Door Sales Away, Viral Video Shows

The Black driver deflected with, “I’m a beautiful one, though,” and managed to stay calm throughout the entire unhinged display. At a few points, the Black driver even chuckled at the absurdity. “Look at this idiot, here,” he told his viewers as he live-streamed the man, who sported a goatee and a double-decker glasses look, with one pair obliviously propped on top of his bald head.

“You’re the reason most white people hate n*ggers,” screamed the road rager, but he was met with more laughs —and some hard truths.

“You know you’re one ugly, evil person, right?” the driver calmly asked.

“You know what you look like? You look like a pink penis,” he added in a mic drop moment. “You look upset.”

Now, nearly boiling over with rage, the man sped off in his truck, and the Black driver just chuckled, “You’re going to be late!”

After digital activist TizzyEnt (aka Michael McWhorter) posted the footage on May 13, the video exploded online with hundreds of thousands of viewers watching and commenting on the stark contrast between the two men. Many are calling the Black driver a “legend” for his calm, cool response.

‘People Just Drove Past Her’: Iraq Veteran Admits Atlanta Flood Rescue Triggered His PTSD After He Carried Woman from Roof of Sinking Car

“Can he give me lessons on how not to let racists bother me because I need help. My blood pressure can’t take it,” quipped one over on Threads, followed by “The guy recording has more patience than anybody.” Another asked, “Who’s the king in the car rage baiting the pink penis? Legend hahah.”

Speculation swirled online over the truck driver’s sluggish demeanor, with many alleging he was under the influence of alcohol and a “danger to the public.”

“Old drunk 6 eyes calling people names,” wrote one. Another joked, “Two glasses Gary needs to find an AA meeting.” According to one commenter on social media, the man was indeed arrested later that day on multiple DUI charges.