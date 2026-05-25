‘Leave! Leave!’: ‘Karen’ Marches Onto Neighbor’s Property, Orders Teen Doing Door-to-Door Sales Away, Viral Video Shows

One Florida teen isn’t going to let a nosy neighborhood Karen stand in the way of success. Kahlil John, 19, a self-described entrepreneur, recently launched a window-cleaning business in Central Florida and has steadily built a client base by going door-to-door to pitch his services.

While he doesn’t make every sale — rejection inevitably comes with the territory — what happened in early May left him shaking his head in frustration.

Video screenshots show a woman who confronted a boy conducting door-to-door sales. (Photos: Instagram/khalild2d)

As he spoke with a potential customer on the homeowner’s front porch, an older white woman descended on him out of nowhere just as a windstorm was brewing, screaming, “Leave! Leave!”

At one point, the stranger muttered, “These people,” and threatened to call the police. Meanwhile, the white homeowner laughed and passively looked on as the teen was made to feel like a criminal.

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John caught the concerning exchange on video, posted it to Instagram on May 2. It has since gone viral — ironically bumping up his follower count and giving his business a big publicity boost.

“You’re trespassing,” the woman yelled. “Three days in a row.”

“This is my first day here,” he responded nervously. “I never talked to you.”

John said he had never laid eyes on her before, and in the end, the encounter left him utterly “confused.” Perhaps it was just a case of mistaken identity, or perhaps the harassment was racially motivated, as many in the Instagram comments suggest.

While countless videos show youth-on-youth bullying, watching an older white stranger harass a Black youth is particularly concerning and strikes a chord with viewers online, who say race matters.

“This isn’t funny!!! This young brother is NOT SAFE in that community. That [woman] can make a false report to the authorities, and that young man will be dead. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” wrote a concerned viewer over on Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram.

Another viewer, in all caps, exclaimed, “WE. DO. NOT. ALL. LOOK ALIKE!!!” and a third noted, “It’s not even her property.” Many viewers held the homeowner equally accountable, expressing disappointment that she didn’t intervene when the out-of-control neighbor falsely accused John of trespassing. “The owner of the property clearly has no problem with it,” said one. Another wrote, “It would have been nice if the owner of the home escorted Karen off her step and stood up for the kid.”

The windstorm picked up, and thankfully the woman left just as quickly as she came — to the cheers of viewers online: “Get in the house, Granny Karen!” laughed one. “There’s a storm a comin’!”