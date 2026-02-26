‘I’m CRYINNNNNNNG’: Trump Tries to Shame Democrats Into Praising Him, Orders Woman to Stand — Only for Cameras to Catch the Brutal Reaction He Never Saw

Donald Trump is living out a fever dream, and there’s no way to bring him back to reality.

The former reality star turned president is so far gone that his delusions of grandeur have become go-to skits in his disorienting speeches, including his State of the Union address.

Trump’s big message on Feb. 24 was less about moving the country forward and more of an opportunity to combat his dwindling approval ratings with a strategically selected cast of special guests in the audience.

Trump’s longtime supporter got the wildest looks during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The 79-year-old humorously broke out into a yell, claiming, “People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mr. President, we’re winning too much. We can’t take it anymore. We’re not used to winning in our country. Until you came along, we’re just always losing… And I say, ‘No, no, no, you’re going to win again — you’re going to win big, you’re going to win bigger than ever!’”

He then welcomed a group of winners, the men’s U.S. hockey team, adorned in Americana regalia and their gold medals from the Winter Olympics. But his victories didn’t stop there, nor did his selection of supporters.

When the president bragged about his economic plan, he enlisted a familiar face, Pennsylvania waitress Megan Hemhauser. The woman first thanked Trump for his no-tax-on-tips and no-tax-on-overtime legislation at a December 2025 rally.

“She’s happy to tell you that she’s so much richer… Megan and her husband will take home more than $5,000 extra just this year, cutting her tax bill in more than half… We’re fighting for you, Megan,” he said, imploring the mother of two to stand up.

She smiled, clapped her hands, and awkwardly looked around after following his orders. But the real star of the viral clip was the black woman seated next to Hemhauser, who looked unimpressed. She wore red lipstick, a black blouse and glasses on her face.

Her unenthusiastic reaction included soft hand claps and quickly flashing her eyes at the waitress. A viewer was convinced, “That eye roll said all Meghan didn’t,” and another remarked the side-eye translated into “If girl bye was a person.”

A third person said, “I’m CRYINNNNNNNNNNG.”

If there was an award to win that night, most agreed, “She was the highlight of the whole 2-hour cluster f–k.” Zooming in closer, another added, “The words running through her head in the moment.

“I love this reaction. When you heard Trump describe her life and how she is going to save maybe $30 on no tax on tips while her husband works overtime, she homeschools and then waitresses at night, this reaction was warranted,” one final commentator concluded.

Also invited to participate in Trump’s grandstanding was Erika Kirk. She was introduced as Charlie Kirk’s widow, but viewers zoomed in on her “completely performative” display of sadness. “The way she accidentally bursts out into a huge grin when she is in the middle of acting like a grieving widow,” reads one reaction.

Trump, on the other hand, was bopping side to side as if the audience’s applause was music to his ears. Clocking in at just under two hours, Trump’s address is the longest presidential speech before Congress.

DOZY, WAKE UP! https://t.co/aJ1VEjyviz — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 25, 2026

He ended with a volley of slurred words, incoherent sounds, and a tired voice. His administration still declared it a success.