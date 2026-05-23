‘What’s Donnie’s Reading Level?’: Trump Tries to Shame Democrats with a Spelling Lesson Before One Four-Letter Word Makes Him Unravel in Front of the Crowd

Donald Trump has never lost a night’s sleep over folks questioning his intelligence — and that’s the whole point.

The brash billionaire doesn’t just ignore the ridicule; he leans into the chaos like a man who has absolutely no idea.

The internet is fired up over another unhinged, off-script Trump moment that left viewers in disbelief.

Trump’s latest attempt to mock Democrats backfired after his bizarre explanation of a four-letter word raised questions about his own intelligence. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

During a rally on Friday, May 22, at Rockland Community College, Trump was supposed to be boosting Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York.

Instead, the event quickly veered into classic Trump territory.

He attacked the Democrats and unraveled on camera while going into a bizarre spelling lesson in a viral moment taking over the internet.

‘So Desperate to be Known for Something’: Donald Trump’s Odd Claim Leaves People Stunned and Wondering What He’ll Try to Own Next



‘This Can’t Be Real’: Donald Trump Sparks Internet Meltdown After Claiming He Invented a Common Word Millions Have Been Using Since the 1500s

Trump: They called me dumb. DUM—not the B. Most people don’t know it has a B. pic.twitter.com/Vc6K8qI0o5 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026

“They said he’s totally brilliant. He’s a vicious dictator who wants to take over. That didn’t work, and then they called me this, and then they said they hit me with a bad one: he’s a dumb person.”

Trump suddenly became fixated on the spelling of the word “dumb” while explaining his newest nickname for Democrats, “Dumocrats.”

“D-U-M — not the B. ‘He’s a dumb person.’ It’s enough. Most people don’t know it has a B. He’s a dumb person,” Trump told the crowd.

The comment immediately triggered shock that he had just learned the spelling himself.

“Wow!! Look who just found out that dumb is spelled with a B?! The 79 yr. old toddler!!” one person tweeted.

Another person joked, “Wait till he finds out the word ‘phone’ doesn’t start with an f.”

A third quipped, “We all know that when he says ‘most people don’t know’ something it means he just learned it that day.”

Another commenter wrote, “’Psychotic’ has as silent ‘P’ and most people know that word applies to HIM.” “Serious question @PressSec what’s Donnie’s reading level?” another X user posted.

One last critic appeared completely exhausted by the spectacle, writing, “Dear God. I used to think, we get what we deserve. But Damn, none of us deserve him.”

Ironically, Trump introduced the same insult on Fox News just days earlier.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump carefully walked viewers through how he “got rid of the B.”

He said, “Dumocrats. They’re dumb. It’s D-U-M. I got rid of the ‘B.’ So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes.” The alleged Ivy League grad forgot the “b” in dumb in his explanation.

🇺🇸🇨🇳President Trump, speaking live from Beijing after his summit with Xi Jinping, delivered this unscripted line to Sean Hannity:



“Dumocrats. They’re dumb. It’s d-u-m. I got rid of the b. So, you’re only changing one letter. E goes and the U comes.”pic.twitter.com/g3xF2bNP32 https://t.co/44zRqrja8s — Corefrontline (@corefrontline) May 15, 2026

The clip just adds to Trump’s growing collection of viral speech moments where he appears oddly fascinated with simple words and phrases.

Over the past year, Trump has gone viral for marveling over the word “groceries.

He falsely claims he invented phrases tied to migrant caravans, and repeatedly boasts about passing cognitive exams that doctors say are basic screening tools rather than intelligence tests.

Trump: "A simple word like that — groceries — it was like, almost, a strange word. I hadn't heard the word in so long. But what could be more beautiful than the word 'grocery?'" pic.twitter.com/uyPSL2CehQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2025

“Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” said Trump at a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club last September.

During Friday’s rally, Trump also slammed former President Barack Obama while insisting the media refuses to acknowledge his intelligence.

But it was Trump’s own words — and missing letters mid-spelling — that intensified the scrutiny, not the press.

His increasingly disjointed communication style has become harder to ignore, and no amount of media blaming changes what people are watching with their own eyes.