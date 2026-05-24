‘Get Him Out of Here’: Kelly Rowland Stops Mid-Show After Locking Eyes with One Fan Before Giving a Signal That Something Was Wrong

Kelly Rowland thought quickly and fast after she spotted an unfamiliar sight while on stage in Chicago.

The former Destiny’s Child singer performed at the two-day Forever Mine Music Festival that kicked off Saturday in Union Park.

She looked stunning, wearing a black hat, a black one-piece with cutouts to flex her toned abs and back with laced-up boots.

Kelly Rowland stopped her latest performance to check on a fan who fainted in the crowd. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Rowland blew the audience away with her vocals, as expected, according to Mama Tina Knowles, who shared footage from the singer’s mic check before the show.

The Grammy winner performed her personal hits such as “Like This” and “Stole” and other classics from her group, like “Soldiers” and “Cater 2 U.”

But during her set for “Emotions,” the mom of two had her eagle eyes on as she spotted a fan in distress.

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“Are you ok, honey? Are you sure, my love?” she sang while swaying left to right.

Rowland questioned if the man was hot and suggested someone get him some water. She offered him to come to the front, but as he made his way, he collapsed between the guardrails.

“Come to front. He’s hot,” she said into the mic, yelling “Go get him, go get him,” as the man went down to the ground.

“Stop,” she instructed the band. “Somebody come and get him!”

Let tell you about @kellyrowland .. this is her Mom instincts kicking in.. she working, watching, know what is happening and fixing it all at the same time. Love you Kelly!!! pic.twitter.com/24am9TPojy — Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 24, 2026

Crowdgoers hovered over the young man who was helped by medics at the concert. Later footage shows the man expressing how he had such a great time.

“Since you had such a good time, turn him around,” said Rowland before he started harmonizing, “Goodnight.”

Giving one more directive, she told security,” Get him out of here.”

The concern was already written on her face as she was told another person passed out, “Oh another one? Another one down for the count?”

Online, Rowland’s fans praised her for quickly taking notice to make sure everyone was ok before getting back to performing.

“@kellyrowland .. this is her Mom instincts kicking in. She working, watching, know what is happening and fixing it all at the same time. Love you Kelly!!!” blasted comedian Loni Love.

Another observer noticed, “It was her still swaying on beat while showing genuine concern.”

Other were more impressed with how she kept singing in tune while looking so concrned.

“The way she made sure she talked in the same key of her singing,” wrote one Threads user.

One person, copying Rowland, said, “‘Good night, somebody get him outta here.’ She was sweet about it. Another joked love her! And she broke it down with the harmony.”

The viral clip also brought up memories from her sister Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance Tour,” where she repeatedly told her team she needed a fan.

Beyonce enfiando "turn the fan on" na letra da musica pedindo para ligar o ventilador KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/k4wz7QoBzp — diesgu (@diesgu) July 24, 2023

“The way it’s giving Bey’s iconic ‘Turn the fan on’ in the Renaissance Tour. They really are sisters like that,” wrote one longtime supporter.

Others were not distracted as they kept their gaze on Rowland’s ensemble, writing, “F–k all that nonsense Kelly looking good af.”

Another said, “I get it but why NOBODY talks about how Kelly Rowland consistently kept her figure since she graced our screens in the late 1900’s.”