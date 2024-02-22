‘That’s Her Business to Talk About’: Kelly Rowland Seemingly Tired of Being Asked About Beyoncé, Shuts Down Destiny’s Child Reunion Questions

On Feb. 20, Kelly Rowland, alongside Trevante Rhodes, sat down with the hosts of “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on radio station V-103 in Atlanta to talk about their new “erotic thriller,” “Mea Culpa,” coming to Netflix on Feb. 23.

In the Tyler Perry-directed film, Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney who takes the case of a seductive artist (Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. This is a role Rowland is especially proud of, as it’s her first time as a leading lady. Though she was in Atlanta to discuss her own endeavors, things shifted when V-103 host Big Tigger asked her about Beyoncé’s new “Renaissance” album and the possibility of a Destiny’s Child reunion.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé. (Photos: @kellyrowland/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

“It’s my understanding that ‘Renaissance II’ may or may not be country-based,” said Tigger. “And then there’s a rumor going around that ‘Renaissance III’ may be either rock-based or a DC reunion.”

“That is her business to talk about, not mine,” quipped Rowland as she winked at Tigger.

Tigger’s co-host Jazzy McBee interjected, acknowledging that she’s aware the “Survivor” singer and her group mates are probably tired of answering questions about a reunion, but she was excited when she heard the rumor. “We still gotta ask every time,” said McBee.

“I know, but just ask them,” replied Rowland, referring to her fellow group members, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé Knowles. “I’m here talking about ‘Mea Culpa,’ out on February 23rd, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that, like, that’s that.”

The room laughed off the tension, with Big Tigger referring to Rowland’s ability to dodge Destiny’s Child questions as her having a nice “Matrix game.”

While Rowland was polite in answering the question, fans were not so kind after viewing a clip from the interview on X. One fan commented, “This is so rude to ask KELLY (in a press appearance for HER movie) about Beyoncé’s solo music… Like… Yes I want a Destiny’s Child reunion like most but TIME AND PLACE.”

Another person shared the video with the caption, “Kelly Rowland said uh uh to them DC/Beyoncé questions #MeaCulpa out in 3 days!!”

Kelly Rowland said uh uh to them DC/Beyoncé questions #MeaCulpa out in 3 days!!

This isn’t the first time Kelly Rowland has been asked about Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child while trying to promote her own endeavors. Over the years, the subject of Rowland’s former group members often comes up at least once during an interview. While on the red carpet for the “One Love” Bob Marley biopic premiere on Feb. 7, Rowland was asked her thoughts on Jay-Z’s Grammy speech about Beyoncé less than two minutes into her five-minute interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

Earlier this week, Kelly Rowland was a guest on TODAY, where she was set to promote her upcoming “Mea Culpa” film, and once again, when host Savannah Guthrie diverted the interview to questions about Beyoncé’s forthcoming country album. Sources allege this is likely what caused Rowland to walk off the set, not mishaps with her dressing room.

"…whatever happened to you and so and so?"

me: 😊😊😊



me: 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/gEI7iZuTSx — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) February 21, 2024

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé? She’s like your sister. You guys literally grew up together. She’s stepping into country,” said Guthrie during the 8 am sitdown.

“I’m so proud of her,” responded Rowland.

Guthrie did not back down from her Beyoncé questions, pushing once again, “I know, but were you surprised, and what do you think about it?”

“I’m so proud of her. So happy for her,” Rowland said firmly.