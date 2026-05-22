‘What Is That? Ewwww’: Trump Locks Eyes with Reporter on Air Force One In Brutal Snapshot That Leaves People Gagging

Donald Trump is a natural at keeping people guessing — and this hardly ever ends in his favor.

Controlling his facial expressions may be a challenging task for White House staffers who keep the 79-year-old Trump on topic with teleprompters and pre-scripted remarks.

President Trump has viewers gagging over a brutal snapshot of his interaction with a reporter. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Sometimes, notes are printed in large font or with a black Sharpie. If cameras are present, Trump is guaranteed to make the occasion memorable.

Intimate settings, for instance, like a flight onboard Air Force One, have become spectacles for the public, each moment leaving people bracing for what they will witness.

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Pictures may even be worse than videos, offering up-close glimpses at the president that many struggle to look away from.

In particular, a recent image captured Trump in an awkward moment as he spoke to the press during a flight from China to the U.S.

The snapshot caught him with his head slightly tilted, his gaze focused on one person, and his lips tightly pursed together. It looked as though he were ready to whistle or plant a kiss on someone.

Here’s Donald Trump speaking to the press aboard Air Force One enroute to the U.S. following his official visit with President Xi Jinping in China, May 15, 2026.



What’s up with his lips?



REUTERS/Evan Vucci pic.twitter.com/Fxc3Id5NOc — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) May 18, 2026

Social media users nearly gagged at the sight. “Just imagine that face coming toward you to give you a kiss,” an X user wrote. They also shared a GIF of a man on the brink of vomiting.

A second user tweeted two memes that read, “Geezuz give us a warning before posting and “First of all, Yikes.” “WTF is this? EWWWW!” was the sentiment expressed among many.

Two other individuals made unflattering comparisons about Trump’s mouth. They shared, “Someone termed it his ‘creepy bunghole mouth.’ Wish I would have come up with that one!” and “President Fishlips just wants to suck every dollar out of your pocket.”

The banter then spiraled into commentary about his health. One person stated, “Purple lips means not enough oxygen going through the body effectively.”

Another observer suggested that puckered lips were a well-timed tactic. That individual theorized that Trump was “trying to not let them droop.”

Speculation that he suffered “mini-strokes” traces back to his first term as president in 2020. He denied the claims, much like he has rebuffed rumors about his health declining since returning to office last year.

It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

The president brags that he has already aced three cognitive tests since last year. His repeated assertion is undercut by his bruised hands that never heal. Now, people are more certain that the administration is hiding the truth about the wellness screenings.

Later this month, on May 26, he is scheduled to return to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a third dental exam. He visited a dentist earlier in the month during a weekend trip to Florida and at the beginning of the year.

Hecklers doubt the visits or routine checkups. “More secret IV treatments. Watch for new bruising on his hands,” said one person. Trump and his staffers allege he has a clean bill of health, but the public is not accepting their narrative.