‘Needs to Secure His Dentures’: Trump’s Mouthpiece Goes Airborne in Tense Reporters Clash, Putting His Stay-Back Tactic Under Scrutiny

Donald Trump has turned White House press conferences into something closer to a contact sport — and not just for the reporters in the room.

Between the nicknames, the “fake news” swipes, and the public scoldings that can hijack a simple policy question, covering his administration often feels less like civic duty and more like survival. One moment, a journalist is pressing him on legislation; the next, they’re the headline.

And when the spectacle spirals, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is often close by, stepping in as the clean-up crew — reframing, clarifying, or attempting to smooth over the fallout after another made-for-TV clash.

Journalists aren’t only dodging Trump’s verbal insults — they’re sidestepping airborne droplets and unpredictable outbursts, and we now have proof.

Before heading to Corpus Christi, Texas, and from there to his Mar-a-Lago retreat on Feb. 27, Donald Trump stopped to talk at reporters on the White House South Lawn, and it was there a split-second photo, not his policy, that froze the internet in its tracks.

Captured by photographer Andrew Harnik, the photo shows tiny particles suspended midair as Trump expressed frustration regarding ongoing negotiations with Iran while speaking to reporters.

Within hours, Threads users were zooming in and speculating.

“What keeps flying out of his mouth,” asked one person, while another said, “Watch out for the flying tonsil stones! So gross.”

Another person joked they had “ENHANCED” the image and claimed that out of his mouth, sitting in a squat, was a microscopic Kash Patel flying with the spital.

Another wrote, “It’s a defensive mechanism…so repulsive no reporter wants to get close.”

The reactions kept coming.

“Each tiny spittle carrying the heavy weight of so many lies,” one person joked, while another warned him, “Say it, don’t spray it, I want the news, not the weather.”

The second image features Leavitt as one user noticed, “Karoline eagerly jumped in to catch it with her tongue.”

Someone else wondered aloud, “Imagine the smell of his breath!” and another piled on, “Omg someone shared a vid of him spitting out tonsil stones during the SOTU and it was so hilarious / disgusting. I wonder how bad the Halitosis is.”

The jokes continued to pile on. “He needs to secure his dentures better,” one user quipped, while another posted, “I hope he’s not contagious.”

The moment revived memories of a similar viral clip from May 2025, during a controversial speech in which Trump appeared to spit on his own arm while speaking passionately.

According to the Irish Times, that address focused heavily on trade tariffs involving Mexico and Canada and his claims about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. During the speech, viewers fixated on what seemed to escape his mouth mid-sentence. Videos and screenshots circulated widely, and the conversation turned toward optics rather than agenda.

His historically long-winded 2026 State of the Union added another clip to the mix.

While attempting to imitate how he believes Americans are talking about him, whining, “Please Mr. President, we are winning too much, we can’t take it anymore,” saliva can be seen spraying as he spoke. The moment ricocheted across Threads and other platforms, reinforcing the idea that every televised address now doubles as a high-definition examination.

Saliva flying out of his mouth while he is talking isn’t the nastiest thing about the president. A broader narrative about his health, his saggy skin, his obese size, and his yuck mouth (both figuratively and literally), has been taking center stage for years.

The 79-year-old president has previously criticized photographers for selecting unflattering angles. Observers have debated everything from his hair to his teeth, with fans last year thinking that he has dentures and laughing at what they saw as spit coming out.

Whether he has veneers or simply benefits from good lighting remains unclear, but the scrutiny has intensified with each close-up.