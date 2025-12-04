‘Donald Won’t Like That’: Karoline Leavitt’s End-of-Year Reveal Sparks Accusations She’s Secretly Sending a Message Trump Won’t Like

Karoline Leavitt’s taste in music may not sit well with her boss, President Donald Trump. White House press secretary shared her end-of-the-year recap list on social media, documenting her year-long listening habits for 2025.

While she got praised for a few popular music artists on her list, there was one that had fans warning her that Trump won’t be happy.

On Dec. 3, the 28-year-old Republican operative shared her Spotify Wrapped list included one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the music industry.

Karoline Leavitt is in hot water after Trump supporters discover her ties to a woman he despises. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Spotify Wrapped presents listeners with their most-streamed recording artists for the year. Leavitt’s 2.6 million Instagram followers got to learn her top 5 musicians on the popular streaming platform.

According to reports, country singer Morgan Wallen finished in first place for Leavitt’s Spotify Wrapped. The “I’m the Problem” album creator was followed by Forrest Frank in second, Brandon Lake in third, and Anne Wilson in fourth.

“The Life of a Showgirl” hitmaker Taylor Swift took the fifth spot. Swift, 35, making it into the top 5 on a tally of Leavitt’s favorite music acts shocked the internet, because Trump has publicly slammed the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

Facebook users weighed in on Leavitt’s love for Swift’s tunes. For instance, one person warned that Trump will not be pleased by commenting, “Miss Piggy, your lips are cracking up. Donald won’t like that.”

An even harsher comment read, “She looks like she ALWAYS been a petulant, spoiled brat.” In addition, Daily Beast readers slammed the press secretary. Someone sarcastically wondered, “Why would anyone care about [White House] Barbie’s playlist?”

Leavitt’s Spotify Wrapped for 2025 included Taylor Swift in her top five most-streamed musicians for the year. (Photo credit: karolineleavitt/Instagram; via irishstar.com)



“Your mom must be so proud, Karoline,” a Trump critic declared. “So professional and a shining example of virtue. Trump doesn’t deserve to scrub Taylor’s floors. He’s so out-classed, on every level. Would be nice if Trump didn’t talk like a 2-year-old. Really??!?!?”

Swift’s antipathy toward the current president of the United States has been obvious for nearly a decade. In 2018, the Pennsylvania-born entertainer made her first major political endorsement when she backed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift stated.

When asked about Swift endorsing Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, Trump fired back at the global superstar by saying, “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Two years later, Swift announced that she would be voting for the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election against Trump, who was running for re-election. Biden-Harris won the race.

Trump then pulled off a successful campaign by defeating Harris, 61, in the 2024 presidential election. The MAGA leader sparked a media firestorm when he uploaded AI-generated images to Truth Social that suggested Swift and her diehard stans wanted him to return to the White House over the then-sitting vice president.

Once again, Swift chose to support the Democrats in 2024. She used her endorsement of Harris to take a swipe at Trump with a lengthy message on Instagram.

“Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift wrote to her over 250 million followers.

The self-described Childless Cat Lady added, “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Trump made his feelings about Swift very clear. On a Sunday morning, the billionaire businessman took to Truth Social to express an all-caps clapback that read, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Fast forward to February 2025, Trump trolled Swift for getting a negative reaction from the New Orleans crowd at Super Bowl LIX. Swift was in the Caesars Superdome to cheer on her partner, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” the president exclaimed. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game.

Trump continued his digital attacks on Swift months later. In May, he posted, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” That statement led to Leavitt being questioned about the commander in chief’s seemingly insulting remarks about Swift’s looks.

“Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt claimed during a press briefing. “And I’ll leave it at that.”