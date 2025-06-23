‘You Better Watch Out’: Steve Harvey Goes Off on ‘Broke’ Rapper for Dropping His Name In Song In Resurfaced ‘Family Feud’ Clip

Before Kendrick Lamar and Drake went head to head in one of the most infamous rap beefs on record, Drake was in a lyrical battle with rapper Pusha T.

In 2018, the rappers traded jabs over bars, and, unfortunately, there were a couple of casualties in the war and comedian Steve Harvey ended up taking a stray.

Steve Harvey hits back at rappers for mentioning his name in a song on “Family Feud.” (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When Pusha T dropped the diss track “The Story of Adidon,” he didn’t just aim at the “God’s Plan” rapper, he also took a shot at the television host, referencing Harvey’s signature oversized suits in a line about Drake’s father, Dennis Graham:

“Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n—ga made him.”

Recently, footage of the king of comedy addressing the snide comment during a taping of “Family Feud” resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, Harvey addresses the game show’s audience during a break to reveal that someone has let him in on the fact that he was named in a song.

The now-68-year-old went on to say that being named in a rap song “didn’t move the needle in his life,” noting he’s heard both praise and criticism in lyrics before.

“Most of it is cool, some of it ain’t. Do you think I care what a rapper thinks of me? A rapper? I don’t give a sh—t what a singer thinks of me. I don’t really give a f—k what a politician thinks of me,” Harvey said matter-of-factly.

He went on to quote famous Houston televangelist Joel Osteen.

“Joel Osteen said people’s opinion of you is none of your business, nor should you make it yours. What difference does it make, they don’t even know you,” Harvey said.

As the audience listened in agreement, Harvey directly addressed rapper Pusha T, whom he kept referring to as “Pusher T.”

“Who is this broke-a—s boy? Where did he come from?” Harvey continued to share irrelevant Pusha T lyrics and opinions in his life.

“Pusher T don’t help me with none of my bills. Ain’t sent none of my kids through school. Pusher T don’t answer my prayers, Pusher T don’t give me health.”

Harvey’s rant didn’t stop at words. He flipped the script and launched into an impromptu freestyle, playfully mocking the rapper.

“Who the f—k is Pusher T, f—kin’ with me? You better watch out, T, you don’t know who I be. Somebody best know not to f—k with me. I’m all in your a—s, I got more cash. I’ll do anything I’ll smack that a—s Don’t mess around it with me, I don’t give a sh*t if your name is Pusher T.”

Although Harvey and his purported $200 million net worth were unbothered, his funny freestyle from six years ago has landed on social media again.

The Instagram account ThaGreenBox shared a clip of the comedian’s clapback, where one confused followers asked, “Why he doing this on the game show?”

Another person was in total alignment with Harvey’s “positive energy.”

“Grown man talk. Only those that have elevated from the madness will understand this. People gone be 60 talking about other folks and laughing about it . Exactly who’s Pusha T he doesn’t answer anyone’s prayers or take away positive energy.”

PUSHA T SAID DRAKE DAD LOOK LIKE STEVE HARVEY…… pic.twitter.com/knS2pb3rKs — DEV (@NothinLesThnGrt) May 30, 2018

“Steve Harvey been catching targeted shots and strays in rap for years,” pointed out one follower.

And this person thinks Harvey was actually in his feelings, “If it was nothing he wouldn’t have addressed it that’s the thing.”

Several followers weren’t so convinced that Harvey was unaware of who Pusha T was. Others threw Future’s name into the mix, poking fun at the failed relationship between the rapper and Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

Pusha T never addressed the comedian’s game show response to the lyric.