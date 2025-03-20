‘Pretty Fair Bet’: Kendrick Lamar Eyed to Perform 2028 Summer Olympics In Los Angeles Following Viral Super Bowl Performance

Fresh off the heels of a highly popular performance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, Kendrick Lamar is now being teased as a potential performer during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

According to The Associated Press, on March 20, Casey Wasserman, chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Games, revealed that Kendrick Lamar will play an integral role in working with the Olympics to “rebuild” the city of Los Angeles.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” said Wasserman to the outlet.

Kendrick Lamar performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar,” Wasserman, who runs the eponymous talent agency that represents Lamar, added. “He is truly an L.A. icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

The news of Kendrick Lamar’s involvement has sparked widespread discourse online, as fans are comparing Lamar’s participation in the Super Bowl and Summer Olympics to the recent news that his rival, Drake, will be involved with the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

In September 2024, FIFA teased Drake’s involvement with the World Cup. However, on Thursday, March 6, FIFA President Gianni Infantino hinted at starting a “rivalry” with the NFL by having the Toronto rapper perform.

“I have a great idea for you for the halftime — Drake,” suggested “Good Day New York” co-host Rosanna Scotto. “Because you were at the Super Bowl — Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl.”

“So we can create a bit of a rivalry,” Infantino joked.

The 2028 Summer Olympics are set to take place on July 14-30, 2028, in Los Angeles.