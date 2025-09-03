‘That Was a Lie’: Bobbi Althoff Confronts Drake About Viral Plastic Surgery Rumors and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About His Response

Rapper Drake and podcaster Bobbi Althoff are back on a fluffy white mattress once again for another round two years after their first viral interview together.

A new viral moment that surfaced from Althoff’s Sept. 2 episode of “Not This Again” with “What Did I Miss” rapper spread like wildfire after he responded to aged rumors that he’s had abdominal surgery as well as a Brazilian butt lift.

These lingering allegations have been brought up and utilized as ammo by Drake’s frenemies in the music business. But the Canadian rapper is finally telling the truth once and for all.

Drake looks stunned when Bobbi Althoff asked the rapper about rumors he had a BBL and a procedure on his abs. (Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images; Bobbi Althoff/Youtube)

Althoff raised the subject after Drake opened up about his son, Adonis Graham, being active in the gym. He claimed that Adonis “has an eight-pack.”

‘BBL Drizzy’: A Look Back at Where Drake’s Plastic Surgery Rumors Originated

With a smirk, Althoff slyly asked him, “So he doesn’t have to Photoshop his body like you?” After seconds of Drake beating around the bush with some unserious banter about Althoff having feelings about him, she finally said, “People think you got a procedure done.”

“An ab one,” she added. Drake responded by pretending to act dumbfounded, but Althoff didn’t let up with the question.

“Did you do that?” she asked.

“No,” he said with his face scrunched up.

Althoff asked if that particular procedure existed, he said, “I’m sure it is.” She hit back with the follow up question, “Why do you know that?” then looked suspiciously at Drake, who responded, “Because people do it all the time.”

For extra confirmation, the influencer asked Drake once more, “But you’ve never done that?”

He responded, “No” and in the same breath took the time to shut down another rumor.

“People also say that I got a BBL right? They call me BBL Drizzy, so,” he said calmly. Althoff, who seemed to have forgotten the diss track called “BBL Drizzy,” which was released in May 2024 by producer Metro Boomin, reacted.

Boomin was one of several individuals in the rap scene who had it out for Drake last summer. Artists like Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Rick Ross were all beefing with the “Push Ups” emcee. For a time, he was at war with these individuals, exchanging diss tracks or sharing snarky posts on social media.

Making a joke to Althoff, Drake said, “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here but — did it?”

Althoff said, “I didn’t look at your body when you walked in here.”

Drake later referenced a shirtless photo of himself that went viral in June, which heightened rumors about him having work done on his abdomen.

He said, “I think that pic was just like I came from the gym, I was sweaty in that pic. Maybe I like went on Facetune and put like details up.” Facetune is a photo editing app.

Explaining further he said, “Yea I was like, maybe I heightened the saturation or something like that. I think I hit it too hard. I hit it too hard. They don’t look like that. You saw them.”

Fans responded to the plastic surgery allegations in Hollywood Unlocked’s comments.

One person, who has seemed to analyze Drake’s photos, wrote, “Yea u really got work done cause u have no true definition of muscle anywhere on that body.”

Another, who was not convinced by his answer, said, “Drake you’re lying. You definitely got the ab procedure.”

Someone else said, “His face scrunched up when he said no the lie detector said that was a lie.”

Another who had the same idea commented, “The BBL I believe he telling the truth about.”

One of the earliest accusations of Drake having surgery started back in 2016. “The Joe Budden Podcast” creator Joe Budden critiqued Drake and claimed he sounded “uninspired” on his fourth album called “Views.”

Drake took offense and the two went back and forth with diss tracks.

Budden dropped “Afraid” where he rapped, “Yea, Aubrey that’s the one we trusted. Not this new Aubrey with his stomach sculpted.”

He also went on the app that was then Twitter, but is now X, alleging that Drake saw celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami, whose real name is Michael Salzhauer.

Cuz he saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…. HipHop weird now lol https://t.co/lGje96BJ3H — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 17, 2016

Since then, Drake hasn’t been able to live the rumors down.

Femcee Megan Thee Stallion snubbed Drake after the rapper shaded the Houston native following her beef with his Young Money label mate Nicki Minaj.

“In her 2024 hit “Cobra,” she rapped, “These n—gas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ‘round with the same scars’/Real curvy, no edgin’” and “Cosplay gangsters, fake a— accents/ Posted in another n—ga hood like a bad b—ch.”

Even during his beef with Rick Ross when he accused Drake of having a nose job, he shared alleged screenshots of text with his mother debunking the rumors.

Drake’s mom allegedly texted her son, “Aubs— the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this, too?”

Drake responds to Rick Ross’s claim he got a nose job in his diss: “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma” pic.twitter.com/NXdMAP7PVY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 14, 2024

The “Family Matters” artist apparently responded to his mom, “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went Ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross, the guy I did songs with.”

Drake continued, “He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro. He hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist. He’s performing at proms for money. It’s bad. Don’t worry, we’ll handle it.” He then tagged Ross’ Instagram @richforever and wrote, “You’re one nosey goof.

Despite Drake’s attempts to put the rumors to rest, he doesn’t appear to be all the way convincing, according to fans.