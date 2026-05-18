‘Oh My’: Trump’s Brain Melts Down During Incoherent, Slurring Bible Reading — But Several Strange Details Had Folks Ignoring the Scripture Entirely

For many Americans, patriotism and Christianity have long been inseparable — political leaders invoking scripture, prayer, and faith as symbols of national strength and moral authority.

Donald Trump has leaned hard into that imagery across both presidencies, casting himself as a defender of Christian values while appearing at faith-based events, quoting the Bible, and wrapping America’s identity in God and country.

(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

So his inclusion in the Rededicate 250 national prayer service made sense on paper — a president reading scripture to mark the nation’s 250th birthday, projecting unity and reverence. Instead, it became a viral disaster.

During a prerecorded appearance for the Washington, D.C. event, critics say the 79-year-old appeared to slur his speech, struggle through scripture, breathe heavily — and awkwardly tried to hide a bruise on his left hand and another bruise on his right hand while sitting at the Resolute Desk.

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The event, held on the National Mall, was billed as a national “rededication” under God, with Trump joining clergy and supporters virtually to read from 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 — a passage frequently cited by evangelical conservatives who argue the United States was founded as a Christian nation.

But rather than delivering a commanding moment, many viewers said the reading came across as stiff, confused, and deeply uncomfortable. Political commentator Aaron Rupar shared the clip on Threads and pointed directly at what audiences quickly fixated on — Trump’s hands.

“Trump sent in a pre-recorded video for the Rededicate 250 blasphemy fest instead of speaking in person, and he still could barely read it cogently,” Rupar wrote, before adding, “also, note him covering up the disfigured back of his right hand.”

That observation opened the floodgates.

“Donald Trump reading scripture sounds exactly like a guy like Donald Trump should sound reading scripture… deeply uncomfortable,” one Threads user wrote. Another person quipped, “He has no idea what he’s saying. Zero understanding of the verse that was picked for him to read.” A third viewer focused less on the words and more on Trump’s delivery: “Oh my, Sounds like he’s having trouble breathing.”

Then came the comments about his hand.

“He is rotting.. happens to evil,” one person posted. Another joked, “I’m sure the Bible is burning his hands.”

“In the christian books they talk about ‘the mark of the beast’ on hands and foreheads. What’s he covering up there?” one viewer observed.

This is actually the second time in recent weeks that Trump publicly attempted to recite the same scripture. Back in April 2026, he participated in the “America Reads the Bible” initiative, another conservative Christian event, according to The Independent.

That appearance also drew backlash — particularly because it came shortly after Trump posted an AI-generated image portraying himself in what looked like Jesus, depicted in flowing robes, appearing to heal a bedridden man while glowing light radiated from his hand. Critics accused him of blasphemy. The controversy intensified until Trump deleted the post, later attempting to explain it away by insisting, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better.”

Trump’s complicated relationship with Christianity and scripture is nothing new.

Over the years, he has repeatedly stumbled over Bible references, including his infamous “Two Corinthians” comment at Liberty University that instantly became internet legend. He has also been accused of inventing biblical phrases, including “never bend to envy” — a line that does not exist in scripture.

His recent feud with Pope Leo XIV has further complicated his standing among Christian conservatives, after Trump falsely claimed the pontiff supported a nuclear-armed Iran — something the Chicago native never said.

Meanwhile, Trump continues profiting from religion.

In 2025, according to the Christian Post, White House financial disclosures revealed that he earned more than $1.3 million in royalties from the “God Bless the U.S.A. Bible,” a branded collaboration with country singer Lee Greenwood.

That history is precisely why viewers dissect every religious moment Trump delivers. For critics, the question is no longer simply whether he can quote scripture correctly — it’s whether any of these performances feel authentic at all.

Social media, as always, had its answer ready.