‘You’re Losing It’: A Reporter Found Trump’s Breaking Point and Just Kept Pushing — and Every Time Trump Tried to Walk Away He Came Back Worse Until the Room Watched Him Come Apart

President Donald Trump has spent years turning tense exchanges with reporters into made-for-television spectacles, often trying to dominate confrontations through sheer force of personality, public humiliation, and relentless counterattacks.

And every so often, a reporter finds the exact pressure point that keeps pulling Trump back into the fight and flips the script.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One on May 15, 2026 as he returns to the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

That dynamic played out again Friday, May 15, aboard Air Force One as Trump returned from his two-day meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China, where a seemingly straightforward question about the growing conflict in Iran quickly spiraled into an increasingly personal and combative showdown that consumed the president for several minutes.

New York Times journalist David Sanger asked Trump why he continues to threaten to renew the bombing campaign against Iran even though he has not achieved any of the “political changes” he has said he wanted.

Trump Panicked When a Reporter Put Him on the Spot, Pushed a Woman Beside Him Into the Hot Seat to Save Himself, Then Sabotaged Her — and the Room Saw Everything

“You did it for 38 days and you did not get the political changes in Iran,” Sanger began, but a furious Trump immediately jumped in berating the reporter for daring to ask a pointed question about the administration’s continuing war with the Islamic Republic as a fragile ceasefire continues to hold.

“I had a total military victory but the fake news, guys like you write incorrectly. You’re a fake guy. Guys like you write about it incorrectly,” Trump ranted.

“We had a total military victory,” Trump gaslighted continuing to list his accomplishments in Iran, including knocking out the Iranian Navy and Air Force, it’s weapons systems and radar.

“We knocked out all of their leaders, number one, and then we knocked out all of their leaders in the second division and we knocked out numerous of their leaders in the third division,” Trump crowed as he puffed out his chest.

One of Trump’s stated objectives for initially attacking Iran on Feb. 28 was regime change. So, despite killing some 50 top Iranian officials, victory was just out of reach on that front as the Iranian regime remains in full control of the country.

But the angry president wasn’t done. In fact, he was just getting warmed up.

“We’ve had a total victory except by people like you who don’t write the truth … I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write, but you and The New York Times and CNN I would say are the worst,” he fumed.

Even after turning to take another question from a different reporter, Trump appeared unable to let the exchange go, repeatedly circling back to Sanger as the confrontation kept pulling him in deeper.

Trump to NYT's David Sanger: "I had a total military victory. But the fake news, guys like you, write incorrectly. You're a fake guy. We had a total military victory. I actually think it's sort of treasonous what you write. You should be ashamed of yourself. I actually think it's… pic.twitter.com/QK421YHKtq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2026

“You should know better, David. You’re a professional … you should be ashamed of yourself,” Trump snapped, visibly agitated as Sanger continued pressing him.

But instead of letting the moment die, Trump kept taking the bait every time Sanger pushed back. When the reporter attempted another rebuttal, Trump whipped back around and escalated things even further.

“I actually think it’s treason. When you write like they’re doing well militarily and they have no navy, no air force, no anti-anything,” Trump raged.

The exchange only spiraled from there. As Sanger continued challenging him, Trump repeatedly turned back to reengage, at one point veering into a rant about declining New York Times subscribers before snapping “way down!” after yet another pushback from the reporter.

The nearly two-minute long moment went viral, garnering thousands of reactions. One pointed response read, “Of all people, David Sanger, really? Come on Trump, you’re losing it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed a military victory in Iran. During an Oval Office event earlier this month, Trump told reporters, “I think we won” as he continued insisting the Iranians “want to make a deal badly.” But the regime has rejected all the maximalist concessions terms the administration has put forward so far.

It’s uncommon for a U.S. president to declare victory in a war that’s still ongoing, despite a fragile ceasefire with Tehran still holding.

He continued to work himself up as a BBC Radio reporter dared to ask another question.

“Who are you with?” Trump shouted.

The reporter told him and Trump smirked, “Fake BBC.”

“You mean the ones that put AI in my mouth? You mean the ones that had me saying a statement they now admit was not true? The ones who put terrible words in my mouth and had to admit it was fake?” Trump whined.

Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster in federal court in Florida, which is scheduled for trial next February.

Trump contends the BBC maliciously edited a 2021 speech he delivered to make it sound like he was saying something he didn’t say. The BBC apologized saying it was an editing error and has asked the court to dismiss the suit.

Since the start of his second term and even before that Trump has repeatedly called mostly women journalists names such as “stupid,” “nasty,” and “piggy” when he doesn’t like their questions.

Just this week he called two women journalists “dumb” and “stupid” while taking questions outside the White House, according to Huff Post.