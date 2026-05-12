‘So Pathetic’: Trump Visibly Panicked When a Reporter Put Him on the Spot, Pushed a Woman Beside Him Into the Hot Seat to Save Himself, Then Sabotaged Her — and the Room Saw Everything

President Donald Trump has never been shy about claiming expertise he doesn’t have and Monday’s Maternal Health Care Event in the Oval Office was no exception.

Surrounded by IVF advocates and health leaders, Trump held court with the kind of sweeping confidence that has become his signature, making bold pronouncements about fertility care, insurance reform, and the future of American families.

US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

While speaking at the event, Trump recalled a conversation with Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt about concerns over an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that raised questions about the legality of IVF treatments.

“She said, ‘Sir, we have to do something,’” Trump said. “And I’m a quick study. So I learned everything there is to learn in about three to four minutes, and I became the father of fertility.”

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The remark quickly drew attention online.

The Trump administration also announced a proposed new rule that would expand fertility coverage options in health insurance plans. Officials said the coverage would work similarly to dental or vision insurance and help women identify fertility issues earlier in the process.

“This will hopefully reduce the number of couples who need to resort to IVF, because challenges can be identified and addressed early in the process,” Trump said.

He added that the new benefit could lower fertility care costs and help increase birth rates in the United States.

Trump also appeared caught off guard when a reporter pressed him on IVF access for uninsured women. Rather than answering, he turned to philanthropist Olivia Walton, who was standing beside him, and handed her the question entirely.

“A lot of women out there either work part-time or self-pay for insurance. Is there an option for cheaper IVF options for those women?” the reporter asked.

Trump looked momentarily lost. “And what would you like to know?” he said, before turning to Walton. “I don’t know, Olivia — can you answer that question, please?”

Walton began to respond, but Trump couldn’t help himself. He kept cutting her off, turning the moment into an awkward running commentary.

“We’re putting her through a little training here, Tom,” Trump said as laughter rippled through the room. “We’ll see whether or not she’s got it.”

He briefly waved her on — “I have no doubt… go ahead” — only to immediately cut her off again.

“I said, let’s give this one to Olivia,” he added, as if the repeated interruptions had been the plan all along.

Olivia eventually passed the question along to Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt.

The Trump administration’s proposed a new rule makes coverage more affordable through employer health plans. The proposal follows Trump’s executive order supporting broader IVF access. Officials say many workers currently lack fertility coverage through their jobs.

The rule would create a new category of health benefits focused on infertility care, with lifetime coverage capped at $120,000 per family member. Employers would also be required to clearly explain the fertility benefits offered to workers.

The awkward moment didn’t go unoticed by viewers.

“Trump doesn’t know what IVF is? Neither does his staff. That was a none answer,”one viewer said. “He’s slurring and can’t think straight. We deserve so much better,” another person added.

“He has no clue what’s happening,” another viewer said. “So pathetic. Give mother’s better care? Start with a proper maternity leave,” wrote another on Threads.