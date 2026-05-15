‘Can’t Believe He Did That’: Trump Pulls a Sneaky Move During China Dinner, but Marco Rubio’s Face Says He Wants No Part of It

It seems that President Donald Trump has consistently cast himself as the star of his own action movie.

The tough-talking dealmaker who enters foreign countries expecting cameras, lights, and complete control has long treated nearly every international visit like a personal stage production.

His trip to China this week was no different.

Social media joked that America didn’t get James Bond — it got “Double-0-47.” They got a clumsy diplomat whose sneaky little move exposed just how unsmooth he may actually be when the spotlight isn’t fully in his control.

Trump’s attempt to play international super-spy backfired after he pulled a sneaky move during China dinner. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 79-year-old president arrived in Beijing surrounded by top officials, red carpets, military pageantry, and enough pomp to make him feel like global royalty.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump and his delegation to the Great Hall of the People for a lavish state dinner on May 14.

The two leaders exchanged polite remarks about partnership, trade, and the future of U.S.-China relations.

After viewers noticed, the now-viral moment led to many people reviving chats about Trump cheating.

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The POTUS was caught red-handed during dinner, seemingly trying to look at Xi Jinping’s documents or notes that were on the table.

And just like that, social media snapped on Trump’s character.

One person posted the clip on Threads with the caption, “Trump took a sneaky peak at Xi Jinping’s briefing docs,” with “Don’t worry, no one saw” across the video.

Underneath the footage, one user wrote, “Like Trump can read Mandarin,” to which another replied with more shock at his behavior.

“I can’t believe he did that!!! I mean I can but still,” they wrote. “That was done on purpose. What a fool,” added another.

Jokes piled on about Trump’s inability to read and first lady’s struggle to read prepared notes during speech. But Trump probably didn’t realize that the notes wouldn’t be written in English.

“I hope they were not written in English . He just can’t help but cheating someone Being deceitful,” someone else wrote.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio unexpectedly found himself dragged into the online roasting after eagle-eyed viewers zoomed in on his reaction.

As Trump leafed through Xi’s pages, the former U.S. senator glanced at his boss and nonchalantly looked away, as if he saw nothing.

People called him out.

“Even Rubio has the WTF look on his face,” one commenter posted. Another added, “Beginning to get idea Rubio is getting a bit pissed off with Trump. Can’t wait yo throw his hat into the presidential ring.”

The actual dinner exchange between Trump and Xi was far more cordial than the internet chaos surrounding it.

During the banquet, Biz Chosun noted, Xi reportedly referenced Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” slogan. He emphasized that the two nations need to work together instead of being in conflict.

“The two countries should be partners, not competitors,” Xi said while stressing the important relationship between China and the United States.

Trump appeared pleased by the reception, discussing historical ties between the countries. He later revealed plans to invite Xi to the White House in September.

Still, the diplomatic moments were overshadowed by a trip social media had already been clowning since Air Force One landed.

Initially, Xi seemed to give Trump the “cold shoulder” after not personally greeting him at the airport. Experts later noted that Xi rarely greets foreign leaders on the tarmac because it is not standard Chinese protocol. That explanation of the custom did not stop online commentators from treating it like a public snub.

Things only got weirder once Trump and Xi appeared together publicly outside the Great Hall of the People.

Video footage showed the two leaders walking side by side. Trump suddenly stopped mid-stride and turned toward a woman believed to be a translator rushing nearby.

The woman quickly froze and backed away as Trump tapped Xi on the shoulder for a brief exchange that was described as Trump’s failed “alpha strut.”

What the hell just happened while Trump was walking with Xi in China? pic.twitter.com/krpHet7w5w — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 14, 2026

For years, Trump has used his exaggerated handshakes and physical gestures with world leaders to establish dominance.

But that didn’t seem to work with the Asian leader. Xi looked completely unfazed by Trump, sticking to his agenda and maintaining his normal stern disposition.

This is why Trump’s flipping through the pages was so egregious.

Xi treated Trump with respect or trolling as some say. He rolled out the red carpet, treating Trump like the Hollywood celebrity he sees himself as. The late Sean Connery probably could have gotten the job done more discreetly.

But that’s not who is running the United States. America has “Double-0-47,” who probably doesn’t care that he was caught.