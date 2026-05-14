‘Oh Lord’: Rubio Under Fire After Cameras Catch His Odd China Stunt — Critics Think Trump Will Explode Over What He Seemed Desperate to Show Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has somewhat of a wandering eye, but it’s not who he was caught looking at that sparked a firestorm on social media.

Cameras captured the very moment Rubio was captivated by a beauty that is sure to make Donald Trump seethe with envy.

President Donald Trump gets roasted in a hilarious President’s Day post that has the internet hollering. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The diplomat is among the dozens of U.S. officials and businessmen who traveled with the president to China for a critical meeting with President Xi Jinping this week.

The visit marked the former Florida senator’s first trip to Beijing after being banned from entry to the country for his past harsh remarks about America’s foremost trade partner.

His focus, however, was split between politics and observing the ornate decor of a grand room Xi and his dignitaries used to host Trump and crew.

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Rubio stood in awe of the Great Hall of the People. He gazed up at the ceiling, pointing at the wooden details and light fixtures above the oversized table in the center of the room.

He seemed desperate to show the details to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and deputy chief of staff and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, who was also in the room.

Marco Rubio walked into the Great Hall of the People and immediately looked up at the ceiling.



The clip went viral on Chinese social media. Users loved it.



Some speculated he was telling Hegseth they should redecorate the White House like this when they get back 😆



Source:… https://t.co/HZ88jbdVb6 pic.twitter.com/w7JoWFQdJi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 14, 2026

The trio seemed less impressed, whereas Rubio marveled at the walls and a large portrait behind them, then motioned a thumbs-up and smiled.

Trump critics sprang to their keyboards, mocking the viral China stunt.

An X user jokingly transcribed the exchange. They tweeted, “Marco Rubio: Pete, come here bro. Hegseth: Yes, what’s up man? Rubio: Look at these ceilings man, how long before you think DJT will make me acting WH builder and demand I replicate this in ball room?”

The heckling adds yet another duty to his role following a string of viral memes depicting Rubio as the “Secretary of Everything.”

Another person decidedly declared, “Rubio is now an interior designer” and shared a gif from a “Saturday Night Live” spoof of Martha Stewart.

Rubio’s sense of humor has fueled the discourse, too, though some think Trump will explode when he finds out.

For instance, he teased taking over White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s gig by posing at the press room podium days after she left her post for maternity leave. He held his first briefing a week later.

VOTE BELOW: Trump polls the crowd at the Rose Garden Club, asking if they prefer JD Vance or Marco Rubio for president in 2028. Take your pick!pic.twitter.com/jknB8KeMVh — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) May 12, 2026

Some people have floated the idea of Rubio being a 2028 presidential contender.

Trump, however, snuffed early hopes of choosing a successor during a White House event. “Is it going to be JD? Is it going to be someone else? … Who likes Marco Rubio?” he asked guests during a humiliating poll.

He commented, “That was a perfect ticket… That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.”

On IG Threads, one person criticized, “They’re acting like tourists, not like serious government officials, they are there only for the thrill of it, that is obvious.”

Two more users remarked, “Oh, Lord. They’re about to rip the rest of the Whitehouse apart,” and “Stealing ideas for Trump’s Golden Ballroom like nobody’s ever seen.”

Some critics even joked that “Rubio [was] checking out his new office,” meanwhile, Hegseth is just looking for the bar.” Another called asid “Look at those amateurs.”

Last fall Trump had the East Wing of the White House obliterated to make way for a planned ballroom that would be nearly twice the size of the White House itself.

Weeks prior, Rubio became the brunt of jokes for gifting Pope Leo XVI a crystal football after receiving an olive wood pen, symbolizing peace between the U.S. and the Catholic Church.