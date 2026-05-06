‘Sir Mag-a-Lot’: Marco Rubio Keeps the Mystery Going When Grilled By Press as One Brutal Clip Follows Him Into His New Role

Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the podium in place of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday, May 5.

He jumped right in, blindly defending President Donald Trump’s actions toward the Iran war and the economy, just like Leavitt often did. His first day in her absence caused tension for many as the press grilled him for answers he refused to give.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio got put on the spot after being asked about a viral video circulating online. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

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Leavitt, 28, began maternity leave in late April, days before she gave birth to her and her husband Nicholas Riccio’s second child, a daughter.

Rubio was pressed about a week-old video of him performing as a DJ at a family wedding. It was one of the lighter, more humorous moments captured under Trump’s administration.

“Many people want to know what your DJ name is? asked a reporter. He replied, “My DJ name? You’re not ready for my DJ name.”

Sir you just spent an hour explaining military operations in the Strait of Hormuz and now THIS We need the DJ name immediately.

Another said, “Marco bring your TURNTABLES 2 the White House Press Room On Your Next Press Briefing Lol Old School Mixx Lets do it lol.”

Since Rubio refused to share the name, social media users took the liberty of creating their own. He was called everything from “Sir Mag-a-Lot” and “Dj Marky!!” to “DJ Classified. One person added, “We all know his DJ name. DJ “Lil Marco.”

LOL!



Question: "Many people want to know what is your DJ name"@SecRubio: "You aren't ready for my DJ name" 🤣



Sec. Rubio took over the DJ booth over the weekend, he took over the podium today!



We can't keep up with all his jobs! pic.twitter.com/WOHAnoT14d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 5, 2026

Another resurfaced video from earlier this week shows Rubio trying out the role as a joke after his colleague’s departure.

In the video, Rubio entered the White House press room, where a handful of reporters and videographers were gathered, to “take a picture” at the podium. He told media personnel they would “ruin his joke” after noticing people recording.

Looks like Rubio did joking video to send to Karoline Leavitt that he was taking on additional job of press sec while she is on maternity leave https://t.co/YeR3yEBeTd — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) April 29, 2026

“You guys can’t put this out. Is that OK?” he asked before proceeding to take his place at the front of the room. After asking them to hold the video for an hour, Rubio revealed, “It’s not a joke on the public; it’s a joke on a person.”

The photo surfaced on May 5 — the day of the first press briefing without Leavitt. “Of course it’s him” and “Quite literally the Secretary of everything… everything… everything!!!” Wrote X users, reacting to the media announcement.

Clips of the room with packed out seats had many shocked to learn how many showed up for Rubio’s defense of Trump. “Are they serving free drinks or something? Open bar?” asked one person after viewing the massive crowd.

🚨 WOW! The White House briefing room is JAMPACKED ahead of Marco Rubio’s press briefing



This room wasn’t even CLOSE to this crowded under the Biden regime — even when Biden HIMSELF was giving “briefings” 😆 pic.twitter.com/Y8lrg32B1Y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

Under this administration, Rubio has held the position of acting Administrator of USAID and the acting Archivist of the United States.

Endless X threads have photoshopped Rubio in various outfits, making him the “Secretary of Everything” meme.

Worsening the blow to Leavitt’s idea of job security is the fact that Rubio lurked from the West Wing, watching the “machine gun lips” of the White House say farewell to reporters.

Lookout, he's probably looking to take over your job… lol — Brad 🇺🇸 (@b_rad_sx91) April 23, 2026

Leavitt posted the snapshot, captioning it, “Rest assured — our great Secretary of State is always monitoring the situation.” A heckler responded, “Lookout, he’s probably looking to take over your job… lol.”

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Trump fueled whispers Leavitt was on the chopping block from the Oval Office. In mid-April, he suggested she was to blame for disappointing approval ratings. “Maybe Karoline is doing a poor job, I don’t know. She’s my representative; you’re doing a terrible job. Should we keep her? I think we’ll keep her,” he said without laughing.

Her leave of absence began with an unforgettable bang, casting a cloud of doubt after her teasing remarks about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner came true.

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”



LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026

Leavitt told Fox News that Trump “is ready to rumble” and that “there will be some shots fired.” Her husband was recorded telling another reporter to be safe before the event began.

The night ended with a suspected shooter in handcuffs and Trump positioning himself as the only president to survive three attempts on his life. The public suspects the incident was planned and that Leavitt’s commentary proves their suspicions.