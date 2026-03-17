‘Look at Their Faces’: Trump Admits the Worst Part About a Congressman Dying Was Losing His Vote — Mike Johnson Scrambles to Clean It Up, but Trump’s Reaction Ignites Outrage

President Donald Trump’s standard Kennedy Center board meeting on Monday quickly became a platform for Trump to hype his role in the Iran conflict — turning the moment into a showcase of self-praise.

The meeting was held to discuss the Kennedy Center‘s two-year closure due to Trump’s renovations, about which several board members expressed reservations.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting about the Kennedy Cente that went left. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

He met with board members of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, and several members of his administration, as well as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, were in attendance.

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After talking about the Kennedy Center renovations, the 79-year-old president noted the terminal diagnosis of Republican Florida Rep. Neal Dunn. To make matters worse, Trump forced Johnson to share the story after the congressman noted that his diagnosis had not been made public.

“It looked like he wasn’t going to make it,” said Trump. “Do you want to mention it? He’ll be proud. Go ahead. Tell ’em, tell ’em the story.”

“Okay. Well, thank you, Mr. President,” Johnson began. “Uh, uh, Congressman Neil Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges and it was very serious and, uh, had had a pretty grim diagnosis. And I mentioned it to the president, and I said, uh, Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work and if others got this diagnosis, they would be apt to go home and retire.”

Trump interrupted to ask, “And what was the diagnosis?”

“It was, uh, I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” said Johnson before Trump blurted out, “He would be dead by June.

Johnson interrupted immediately, “OK. That wasn’t public, but yeah.” He added Trump suggested that Dunn — who is a physician himself — see his doctors at Walter Reed Hospital, and now he was acting like he was 30 years younger “and he thanks the president for his leadership and intervention.”

Trump, apparently not happy with Johnson’s version, went on to tell the story in his own words.

“He called to say that he was terminal,” said Trump. “Uh, really bad heart. There’s nothing they can do. I said, ‘That’s bad.’ Number one, it was bad ’cause I liked him. Number two, it was bad ’cause I needed his vote.”

Trump also gloated that Dunn said he would outlive the disease for the president, and after the video made the rounds on social media, the POTUS was dragged for his hubris.

Critics say the moment raised eyebrows because Trump didn’t simply suggest that Dunn seek treatment at a well-known military hospital, he framed the recommendation as sending him to “my doctors” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. That phrasing led some viewers to speculate that Trump may have relied on those same specialists himself for a serious medical issue at some point.

The comment became even more notable when Mike Johnson quickly cut in to say, “OK. That wasn’t public,” a remark that not only fueled questions online about HIPPA violations and whether Trump had just revealed more than he intended about the nature of his relationship with the doctors he recommended. One person simply said, “Wish Trump and the White House were as forthcoming and transparent about the actual state of his own health.”

One person said, “Look at their faces change as they tried to hide their horror/discomfort while they indulged him was interesting.”

Another noted Johnson’s reaction to Trump’s blunt disclosure. “Even Johnson, the most servile of them all, is struggling to deal with the mental incapacity of the buffoon urging him to spout off about a colleague’s private health battles in detail.”

Several users noted Trump’s laughing about sharing the diagnosis, as well as what they (incorrectly) deemed to be his violating HIPAA laws, which govern health care entities’ duty to preserve patient privacy. “What, you don’t smile, chuckle, and backslap when someone has two months to live?” Another replied, “HIPAA be damned!”

Another user referenced cult leader Jim Jones and his unfortunate use of Kool-Aid. “Trump is actually giddy over the fact that somebody would sacrifice the last few weeks of their lives to serve him. There’s a single degree of separation between that and serving them Jonestown Kool-Aid.”

The result was a bizarre, self-starring show where tragedy, privacy, and politics collided, leaving the audience unsure whether they had just witnessed a policy discussion—or a live episode of “Trump: Master of Overshare.”

In the end, everyone left knowing the congressman’s private medical story—but still none of Trump’s own health details—proving once again that, the only thing off-limits is Trump himself.

He has long kept his own health shrouded in mystery, offering only selective updates through White House doctors while leaving the public—and even political allies—guessing. From vague statements about physical checkups to occasional dramatic claims of vigor, Trump’s medical record remains unusually opaque, creating a curious contrast with how eagerly he comments on everyone else’s health. The result is a mix of speculation, headlines, and a persistent question mark: just how much do we really know about Trump’s own body?

Trump also shared on Truth Social that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early-stage breast cancer. It’s unknown whether the president had her approval to share her diagnosis, but she was also seated next to him during the board meeting.