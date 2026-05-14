‘Show Me Where You Live!’: Dog Walker Tries Intimidating Black Neighbor In His Own Apartment Complex But Quickly Learns He Barked Up the Wrong Tree, Video Shows

A Southern California dog walker, unhappy with the presence of a Black man in his housing complex, tried to pick a fight — demanding that he prove where he lived — but soon realized he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

“Do you live here?” snapped the dog walker in a new viral video. “Show me where you live!” Pointing to an entrance gate, he implied the man was trespassing: “We get a lot of people that walk in these doors…”

A video screenshot shows a man involved in a viral confrontation. (Photos: TikTok/Cali)

The Black resident furiously confronts the stranger who grills him just steps from his own home. He posted the video on TikTok under the handle “Cali.” Fed up, he turned the tables on the dog walker and met every rude order to justify his presence with the exact same energy.

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“I live here! Where do YOU live?” he asked the dog walker. “Don’t walk up on nobody telling them to leave, bro.” The dog-walker tried to escalate, asking him, “What you gonna do about it?” But Cali didn’t take the bait.

In the caption of his May 12 video, he explained, “I live here in the suburbs with you, buddy. Sorry!!!! To all the men, this is how they get u with tha ‘What are you gonna do about it.’ Don’t go to jail and leave your kids behind, proving a point.”

The frustrating interaction inspired some lively commentary from viewers across social media.

“Lawd the balls on people,” wrote one Threads user, followed by “The gall to demand to know where the other person lives, but you won’t say where you live. Wow!”

“The audacity for ANYONE to demand anything personal is DIABOLICAL,” another person agreed.

And one viewer wrote: “A Black man can’t even exist in peace without somebody—anybody—deciding he doesn’t belong. That’s not ‘community,’ that’s learned ignorance.”

But the video had an unexpected ending. After the two men argued in circles about where each lived and refused to reveal their addresses, Cali decided to act.

“I’m going to follow you since you think I don’t live here,” he said. He then trailed the dog walker to a gated dog run on the property, which was apparently just enough to inspire a mea culpa. The video cut to the dog walker, who apologized in a satisfying moment for viewers. “I was wrong,” he said, “I am so sorry.”

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