‘What’s Gonna Happen?’: Furious White Man Follows Black Woman Home Over Alleged Honk, Traps Her In Driveway, But One Move from Her Changes His Entire Energy, Video Shows

A white man in North Carolina was caught on camera blocking a Black woman in her own driveway after following her home, all because he mistakenly believed she had honked her horn at him.

The terrifying incident occurred on Mother’s Day in Greenville, about an hour and a half east of Raleigh. In the May 10 video, the man pulled his car into the woman’s driveway and began arguing about her alleged use of the horn, which she repeatedly denied.

A screenshot shows a man blocking a woman in her driveway. (Photo: Threads/truthh_seeker)

He refused to leave until the woman called him a “stalker” and threatened to file a police report.

“So I followed you home. What’s gonna happen then? Nothing!” he shouted. When the woman mentioned involving the cops, he quickly changed his tune. “Have a blessed day, ma’am. I hope you’re recording all of that,” he called out. “Enjoy your Mother’s Day and all the good things that go with it. Do you need my license plate?”

According to the video, the man apologized and eventually backed out of her driveway and drove off.

His vehicle’s front plate was covered by a “Hugo Fire Rescue” tag, and during the unsettling interaction, he identified himself as a firefighter. However, according to Greenville Fire Chief Gregory P. Johnson, he is “not affiliated with Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue in any capacity.”

“While this individual had a Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue tag displayed on the front of their personal vehicle, they are not a current or former member, employee, or representative of our organization,” read an official May 11 statement addressing the incident. “We want to make it clear that this person’s actions do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Our department is committed to professionalism, integrity, and respect for the communities we serve.”

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Viewers of the video are poring over the details, searching for any clues that might identify the man. So far, they’ve turned up empty-handed. But the video stands as a cautionary tale about the seriousness of road rage and vehicular stalking.

“He needs stalking charges, harassment charges, and whatever else brought up against him. How very horrifying!!!!!” wrote one person on Threads.

Many commenters called his behavior “unhinged” and suggested the best course of action in such a situation was to drive to the nearest police station or call 911 without engaging with him further. As one concerned viewer put it, “Never drive home if someone is following you.” But others praised the woman for her composure under stress, noting that “video evidence” would be useful for police.

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