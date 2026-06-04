Frantic South Carolina Woman Bolts from Woods After Alleged Kidnapper Posing as Cop Handcuffs Her, But His Wild Chase Ends with One Heroic Stranger

A South Carolina woman is safe after a truck driver saved her from an alleged kidnapping.

Jonathan Willard, 39, was arrested on Saturday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Aiken County deputies want to know if Willard has tried to kinap other women. (Photo: Aiken County Sheriff’s Office/WRDW)

Willard is accused of trying to kidnap a woman on Friday. Deputies said he allegedly told the victim he was a police officer.

Anthony Moore told WRDW he helped the victim after she ran out into the road. His dashcam captured the woman frantically running from the woods, begging for help.

“She would run on one side of the road — he’d try to run her over — then she’d run to the other side … and he’d try to run her over there,” Moore said.

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He told WRDW the victim asked for help and said Willard was trying to kidnap her. When Willard reached Moore’s vehicle, he claimed to be a law enforcement officer and held something up.

“She jumped in my car and said, ‘No, he is not. He tried to kidnap me, sir,” Moore said.

WRDW reported another driver called 911 after seeing the woman in handcuffs.

“Yeah, he can’t be legit,” he told the 911 dispatcher, according to WRDW. “Hell no — because he’s in a white Cadillac.”

Moore said the Cadillac — allegedly driven by Willard — left the woman with him on the side of the road.

The video shocked many people online.

“Who else has he kidnapped but [were not] as fortunate to get away?!?!” @thesharob1871 wrote on Instagram.

“Not all men. But ALWAYS a man,” @suzann82 commented.

“God put that truck driver in the right place, at the right time!!” @glama2574 added.

“There are Black people, men and women, disappearing all over this country. And too many found dead! Nobody should be out walking anywhere by themselves. I walk my own neighborhood when I’m walking my dog on high alert with pepper gel,” @tay_l_bee wrote.

“Thank GOD that truck driver stopped and actually helped. How terrifying,” @tmilly_becoming_fitnfabu commented.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

WRDW reported she recently graduated and that Willard had taken her phone and diploma.

“She said she graduated yesterday. … She was frantic. She wasn’t talking how I’m talking to you now,” Moore said.

According to the victim, she was walking home to her mother’s house when a greenish-white Cadillac DeVille pulled up beside her.

“She said [Willard] ran up to her and said, ‘I’m with the cops,’ handcuffed her, and threw her in the backseat,” Moore told WRDW.

The woman told police the man pulled into a road and left his door open while he was fumbling around in the truck. That’s when she made her escape.

Atlanta Black Star dug into Willard’s criminal history. According to Aiken County court records, he has a lengthy criminal history, but no prior kidnapping charges.

Court records revealed Willard was charged with domestic violence in 2013; however, the case was dismissed.

Aiken County issued a restraining order against Willard in 2012 for a woman. Atlanta Black Star is not naming her in order to protect her identity.

There were no documents specifying what led to these incidents.

Court documents revealed Willard did spend time in jail for drug possession in 2021. He was there for 90 days.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, asking if anyone recognized Willard.

“Investigators want to urge the public to look at the photo of Willard and if anyone has had any similar incidents or interactions [with him].”