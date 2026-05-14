‘Profound Loss’: Army Finds Body of 19-Year-Old Black Soldier in Morocco Cave Days After Another Black U.S. Service Member Died During Training Exercise

The heartbreaking search for two missing U.S. soldiers in Morocco has officially come to an end.

Military officials recovered 19-year-old Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington after days of difficult search operations near Morocco’s southern coast. Collington disappeared May 2 near the Cap Draa Training Area during the African Lion 26 military exercise.

Spc. Mariyah Symone Collington and 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. (Photos: Military.com)

Officials found her body May 12 inside a coastal cave roughly 500 meters from where she entered the water. The Army previously recovered 1st Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.’s body on May 9. Key was a 27-year-old Army officer from Richmond, Virginia.

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Key served with Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, under the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. The Army said he earned both the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon during his military career. Key entered military service in 2023 as an officer candidate before earning his commission through Officer Candidate School in 2024.

What Reportedly Happened

Defense officials said the soldiers joined a group hiking near the ocean to watch the sunset. One soldier reportedly fell into the water and could not swim. Another soldier jumped in to attempt a rescue before a wave struck them. Other soldiers tried rescuing both service members, but could not reach them in time.

Officials said dangerous ocean conditions complicated recovery operations for days.

“The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” Brig. Gen. Curtis King said in a statement. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their families, friends, and teammates continues.”

Search crews used helicopters, drones, boats, dive teams, and mountaineering crews throughout the operation. More than 1,000 American and Moroccan personnel participated in the search effort.

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Military Leaders Remember Collington

Brig. Gen. Curtis King called Collington’s death a “profound loss” for the Army command. He thanked American and Moroccan forces for supporting recovery operations during the difficult search effort.

Collington entered the Army’s Delayed Entry Program in 2023 before beginning active-duty service in 2024. She completed military training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as an air and missile defense crewmember. The Army assigned her to a Germany-based unit in February 2025. Military officials promoted Collington to specialist one day before the tragedy happened.

“The loss of Spc. Collington is a profound loss for the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” Brig. Gen. Curtis King said in a statement. “Her recovery closes the search for our two missing soldiers, but our commitment to caring for their families, friends, and teammates continues.”

‘Positive Spirit’

Capt. Spencer Grider praised Collington’s “unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit” in a statement after her death. He said her energy helped bring soldiers together both inside and outside work environments.

“Spc. Collington was an outstanding soldier whose unwavering enthusiasm and positive spirit uplifted every environment she entered,” Capt. Spencer Grider said. “Her infectious energy … fostered connection and camaraderie.”

The military said both soldiers’ remains were being transported back to the United States.

The military said Moroccan forces played a major role in helping recover both soldiers and transport their remains home.

African Lion 26 is a large U.S.-led military exercise spanning Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. The operation launched in April and included more than 7,000 personnel from over 30 participating nations.

Military officials describe African Lion as the largest joint U.S. military exercise held annually across Africa since 2004.

However, the exercise has previously experienced tragedy.

In 2012, two U.S. Marines died during a helicopter crash in Agadir, Morocco, while participating in African Lion exercises.