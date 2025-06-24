‘Every Time Gordon Ramsay Touches a Restaurant, They Go Out of Business’: Gordon Ramsay Blamed as Michigan Restaurant Shutters After TV Spotlight

When celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s “Secret Service” production crew rolls into town restaurant owners usually hope for a miraculous turnaround. But for Firenze Restaurant & Pizzeria in Warren, Michigan, the celebrity treatment might have been the curtain call. The beloved Italian eatery that had served its community for more than six decades permanently shuttered its doors on June 21, just weeks after Ramsay filmed episodes of his Fox Network show at the establishment.

The closure marks the end of an era for a restaurant that first opened its doors on July 10, 1964, when Maria and Pasquale Rocca launched their dream of bringing authentic Italian flavors to suburban Detroit, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Firenze, which recently had been closed for remodeling, reopened in this month with fanfare about a new menu and promises that customers would be impressed by new offerings, complete with kitchen and dining room improvements.

However, according to Macomb Daily, the move left patrons surprised and disappointed as staple menu items such as fish and chips were demoted to weekly specials, while fan favorites like salads and the beloved bread accompaniment were axed altogether.

The community’s reaction has been swift and emotional, with many pointing fingers at what some are calling the “Ramsay curse.”

“Everytime Gordon Ramsey touches a restaurant they go out of business. Why is no one questioning him?” one frustrated commenter wrote on the Detroit Free Press Facebook page.

The sentiment reflects a growing concern among food enthusiasts who’ve noticed a pattern of restaurant closures following appearances on Ramsay’s various shows.

The concern isn’t unfounded — Firenze wasn’t the only establishment to face challenges after Ramsay’s involvement. Boodles in nearby Madison Heights, Michigan, also reportedly received the celebrity chef treatment and was similarly closed during the same period.

The ripple effects extend even further, as demonstrated by a recent case in Arizona where Caffe Boa in Tempe was bombarded with negative reviews intended for a different restaurant with the same name in nearby Ahwatukee that had appeared on Ramsay’s show, the Daily Mail reported.

The innocent Tempe establishment found itself fighting to protect its reputation from misdirected online hate meant for its struggling counterpart.

At Firenze, Frank Rocca, son of the original owners, confirmed the permanent closure to local media, sharing a photo of the sign posted on Firenze’s door. His family’s legacy spanned eight different ownership groups over the decades, with the restaurant eventually landing in the hands of current owners Lewis and Renee Dutton through their company LGD III Holdings, Inc.

The transition wasn’t always smooth, as longtime patrons noticed changes in quality and atmosphere over the years.

The speculation surrounding the closure has generated intense debate online. “If I had to guess, the new owners intended on closing and selling once Ramsay and crew did their renovations to maximize sale profits,” suggested one observer.

However, not everyone is ready to blame the celebrity chef.

“Its funny how people are blaming Ramsey for this. If the restaurant was good before, they wouldn’t have needed his help. I for one can’t wait to see the episode to find out the truth,” countered another commenter, highlighting the complex reality that restaurants featured on rescue shows are typically already in serious trouble.

Firenze wasn’t just any neighborhood spot — it was a cultural institution known for its steamed-in-the-oven ribs, homemade ravioli, cannoli, and nostalgic “old school paneling” that transported diners to a different era.

Generations of Warren families had made it their gathering place, with many adults returning to share childhood memories with their own children. The restaurant’s name, Italian for Florence, honored the Rocca family’s heritage and represented their commitment to authentic cuisine.

The closure has particularly stung longtime customers who witnessed the restaurant’s evolution through different ownership periods.

“Once the Rocca’s sold it, it started going down hill. They had big shoes to fill,” reflected one patron on Scanner of Warren’s Facebook post, capturing the sentiment that some establishments lose their soul when founding families step away.

The broader implications extend beyond Warren’s dining scene. Firenze represents a troubling trend where classic, family-owned establishments struggle to survive in an increasingly fast-paced food landscape.

As one thoughtful observer noted, “When dining becomes fast food and taste is replaced by efficiency, classics like Firenze’s will eventually become history.”