‘Playing The Victim Card’: Prince Harry Sued By African Charity He Co-Founded in Honor Of His Late Mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry is facing legal trouble after the charity he set up in Africa to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, filed a defamation lawsuit against him.

Sentebale, which supports young people living with HIV in Botswana and Lesotho, filed the suit last month in London’s High Court, according to the Associated Press. This comes after Harry stepped down as a patron last year.

Prince Harry speaks during the 2016 Invictus Games Symposium on Invisible Wounds in Orlando, Fla., May 8, 2016. (Credit: DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)

The Associated Press also reports that Harry and his friend, Mark Dyer, a former trustee at the charity, are being sued for either libel or slander.

In a statement to the Guardian, Sentebale said it began pursuing legal action after “a coordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership and its strategic partners.”

Harry co-founded Sentebale, which means “forget me not” in the language of Lesotho, to honor his mother, who was a prominent advocate for the treatment of HIV and AIDS. Prince Seeiso of Lesotho was another co-founder.

Since Prince Harry stepped down, he had been involved in a “public war of words” with the charity’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. She told the Guardian she has been targeted by people who “play the victim card.”

Chandauka described the dispute as a “story of a woman who dared blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir [discrimination against black women] – and the cover-up that ensued.”

The commission found that a serious dispute between Chandauka and Harry followed the formulation of a new fundraising strategy in the United States.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry told the Guardian at the time, “Unsurprisingly, the commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s co-founder and former patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”

In August 2025, the Charity Commission condemned Prince Harry for engaging in a public row with the chair, clearing him of racism.

“Sentebale’s problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity’s reputation, risk overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardizing the charity’s ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve,” commission CEO David Holdsworth said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The office of the Duke of Sussex has yet to comment on the pending lawsuit.