‘Unbelievable’: Trump Veers Off Script After Spotting a Hat — Then Throws the White House Under the Bus with Head-Scratching Admission

President Donald Trump routinely ignites controversy with inflammatory public remarks and combative social media posts that often spark backlash online.

In recent weeks, the president drew criticism after threatening foreign adversaries, picking a fight with Pope Lewis following the pontiff’s criticism of his leadership, and escalating tensions with a string of aggressive statements that left even some allies scrambling to respond.

US President Donald Trump speaks during the NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day event at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)



Trump’s bad manners were also on display during a recent gathering in the paved-over White House Rose Garden. He managed to turn what should have been a more respectful moment of grief into another awkward spectacle online.

A Mother’s Day event held in the Rose Garden on May 8 welcomed mothers whose children either died in combat or were victims of undocumented immigrants, and Trump failed miserably while trying to comfort the grieving Gold Star mothers during his speech.

In a bizarre rant, Trump also explained the reason he paved over the Rose Garden as part of his many White House renovations.

“This was a Rose garden that didn’t have too many roses. If you look now, we cornered the market,” he said, adding that he’d brought it back to the “highest level.”

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Trump defended the paved-over Rose Garden by arguing the original grass created constant problems because the ground stayed muddy and wet. He claimed guests and speakers regularly struggled to walk through the area without ruining their shoes.

“It wasn’t a pretty picture,” said Trump, referring to women wearing high-heeled shoes in the Rose Garden.

About 10 minutes later, he noticed a woman in the crowd, Janice Chance, the mother of fallen Marine Capt. Jesse Melton III. The president showed an incredible lack of respect after describing her as a “cherished gold star moms.”

“This afternoon, we’re also joined by some of the most extraordinary mothers our nation has ever produced, our cherished gold star moms,” he said.

“One of those mothers is Janice Chance. Janice, where is Janice?… Janice,” Trump said, looking around and placing eyes on her.

“Hi. You look great. That’s a beautiful hat,” he continues, before immediately utilizing her son for his own benefit.

Trump: "Thank you Janice. Hi! You look great. That's a beautiful hat — who lost her son, Marine Captain Jesse Melton. I heard he was an outstanding– they give me lists and they tell me about people. They said, 'Jesse was outstanding,' Janice. They have the word 'outstanding.'" pic.twitter.com/XCZr8K9bjD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 8, 2026

“Thank you, Janice. Who lost her son, Marine Capt. Jesse Melton,” he continued. “And I heard he was outstanding. They give me lists, and they tell me about people, you know, they said that Jesse was outstanding, Janice.”

The former reality star thought it was a good idea to remind Janice of her late son’s passing and then admit he didn’t write the words he was given “the list.”

“That day, Jesse gave his life for our country. Jesse was struck down that day [after] helping somebody else.”

A clip of the moment was shared on Threads, and users did not hesitate to call out the 79-year-old and put him in his place for all mothers.

“Nice hat, Janice. You look great. Sorry about your son btw. Let me look through my lists to see what they said about him. JFC. What a vile pig. I’m sure she feels so much better now,” wrote one. Another said, “Despite the fact that you lost a son Janet, you look great!… OMG… seriously.”

Honoring Marine Capt. Jesse Melton III who selflessly sacrificed his life fifteen years ago today in Afghanistan for our great Country. Please help me honor him so that he is not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/0l6cL3VesX — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) September 10, 2023

“Sorry about your son… nice hat,” added one. Another replied with a GIF of LeBron James walking out of a 2018 press conference with the caption, “Every mom should’ve pulled a LeBron, get up and walk out. Service members can be honored when a pedophile isn’t in charge.”

Another said, “All that empathy that Melania was talking about,” referring to the first lady.

“Most know my husband as the strong commander in chief, but his empathy transcends the role,” she began during a separate Military Mother’s Day event, causing a swaying Trump to smile and wave his hand at someone seated in the audience.

Another noted Trump’s obsession with the word “outstanding.”

“Oh, hey….i just invented a new word ‘outstanding’, like when I invented ‘groceries’ Outstanding, outstanding, outstanding…..”

Despite his offensive rant, Trump did manage to say that Melton lost his life after he volunteered for a mission on his day off so his fellow Marine could be present at his child’s birth.