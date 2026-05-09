‘Planning Another Burial Plot?’: Trump Hits a Wall After Judge Blocks In His Latest Golf Expansion Plan for Washington

Donald Trump has spent his whole life thinking the rules were optional — at least for him.

The man has built his entire brand on bulldozing through red tape, flashing his name in gold letters, and daring anyone to stop him. Trump has slapped his family name on private clubs, international resorts, and his own politics.

He did the same with the John F. Kennedy Center rebrand that led to over 100 layoffs and destroyed historical ground at the White House.

A federal judge blocked Trump from fast-tracking his D.C. golf course overhaul, warning of “serious consequences” if he tries to move without approval. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s the same story every time: move fast, deal later, let the lawyers sort out the mess. Of course, Trump thought he could pull the same stunt on a federally protected public course in D.C.

A federal judge said not so fast. Turns out even presidents have to answer to somebody.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes threw a sharp curveball into reported plans to overhaul the historic East Potomac Golf Links. She issued a warning that there would be “serious consequences” if more than 10 trees were destroyed without her explicit approval.

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The cautionary message didn’t stop there.

“Let’s just say, given some issues around the District recently, I would have a particular concern that we not act first and ask forgiveness later,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

“Because that’s not going to be acceptable, and I want you to make sure that that’s fully communicated to the agency. If anything like that happens, there are going to be serious consequences.”

Preservationists and local golfers fear Trump is quietly moving to take over — and possibly shut down — D.C.’s largest public golf course, much like the Kennedy Center’s two-year closure.

Suspicions grew after reports claimed debris from the East Wing demolition was dumped at the site alongside mysterious closure signs.

Inside the courtroom, Judge Reyes made clear she wasn’t buying vague answers. She pressed government attorneys on the closure signs and openly questioned whether officials were being fully transparent.

She flagged concerns about a potential “surprise” move — something she would not tolerate.

Reyes ultimately declined to issue an emergency injunction, allowing the administration to continue limited maintenance for now. She insists that any major moves, especially environmental changes like cutting down trees, must go through the court first.

Translation? Trump may own plenty of golf courses, but this one isn’t his to quietly remake.

East Potomac Golf Links isn’t just any patch of green. The century-old course sits on federally protected land and has long been one of the few accessible, public golf spaces in Washington.

That’s part of why critics say the administration’s interest in redeveloping it — National Links Trust, the nonprofit that had been operating the course, saw a federal official end the 50-year lease the group had signed in 2020 — feels less like upkeep and more like a “pet project” tied to Trump’s long-running obsession with golf and branding.

And that’s where the conflict of interest chatter kicks in.

Trump’s business empire is heavily invested in golf properties. He has luxury clubs in Florida, New Jersey and Virginia to international resorts. So when a federal government project starts to resemble the kind of high-end redevelopment he’s built his name on, watchdog groups are paying close attention.

Online, the reaction was immediate — and brutal. Raw Story readers on Facebook didn’t hold back.

“Does he ever focus on what’s actual important for the people? I think I know the answer,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Enough of spending our money for his whims.”

“The bag cannot hold the cat anymore,” someone else blasted.

Since Trump’s ex-wife, Ivanka Trump, is buried on his Mar-a-Lago golf course, critics wonder about other theories. “Is he planning another burial plot … so he can declare it a cemetery?” asked one person.

ABC News commenters piled on. “When was the last time Trump followed the law?” one person wrote.

Recent lawsuits tied to his Bedminster, New Jersey, club have painted a messy picture behind the scenes.

One former manager alleged serious health violations, including contaminated food areas and the staff were often drunk.

Another lawsuit claimed female employees were pressured to wear “tight” uniforms to serve high-profile guests. Those allegations — combined with environmental concerns in Scotland tied to his golf properties — are feeding a growing narrative that Trump’s golf empire isn’t just about luxury, but controversy.

Back in Washington, Reyes pointed to reports of fundraising efforts and development plans circulating outside official channels, suggesting the project might be further along than the government is admitting. Her takeaway was blunt: “Something is happening.”

For now, the course remains open, and the administration insists no final decision has been made. But the judge’s warning hangs over everything — a reminder that this isn’t a private fairway where Trump calls all the shots.

It’s public land, under public scrutiny, and now under judicial watch.

And for once, Trump isn’t the one setting the rules of the game.