‘What Are You Trying to Prove?’: Erika Kirk’s Sweet Tribute to Charlie Kirk Backfires as Critics Say Her Widow Tears and Smile Tell a Different Story

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk was thrust into the spotlight after losing her husband, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

The right-wing activist died after a gunman shot him while he spoke to a crowd about gun violence at a university last September.

Kirk wasted no time slipping into her husband’s role, but her style of takeover is what’s so shocking to most.

Erika Kirk’s message about her late husband, Charlie Kirk, has folks questioning her sincerity. (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On Friday, May 8, Kirk shared a video montage to honor her fifth wedding anniversary with her late husband. It included footage of Charlie proposing to her, as well as footage of the couple’s wedding and touching moments with their children.

The proposal footage features a teary-eyed Erika. Though reactions to the video were not kind, as folks quickly questioned her sincerity due to her behavior since becoming a widow.

“Even though our kids won’t see our love ‘grow old together’ from an earthly standpoint,” she wrote. “They’ll see it from a Heavenly one. And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can. Happy Anniversary to the love of my life.”

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Many responded in her comments, telling her “Congratulations,” and sharing sympathy for their two children.

Even though our kids won’t see our love “grow old together” from an earthly stand point; they’ll see it from a Heavenly one. And I’ll tell them of our love story any moment I can.



Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. pic.twitter.com/PAXTyxm7ly — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 8, 2026

But things took a turn as not everyone was buying her widow’s tears.

“Is somebody chopping onions?” one user replied. One person joked, “You can tell she’s googled herself recently and laying the ‘i love my husband actually’ vibes down thick.”

One enraged person decided not to mince words with their reply. They wrote, “You were throwin’ merch around on a world tour like a week after his death. Quit the bs.”

The comments piled on, drawing theories on exactly what Kirk’s post meant.

“Your kids will see your love ‘grow old together’ from a heavenly stand point? WTF does that even mean?” asked one person. Another said, “What are you trying to prove?”

Between X and Instagram, a few people responded with GIFs from comedian Druski’s hilarious skit titled “How Conservative Women in America act.”

Erika Kirk celebrating her and Charlie's anniversary in 2026: pic.twitter.com/7YNY5qUdy6 — JohnnyVomits (@JohnnyVomits) May 8, 2026

The video featured Druski in a white suit and blonde wig, mocking Erika’s fireworks-filled appearances after Charlie’s passing.

It went viral, receiving more than 8 million views, as well as a rebuke from the president, who suggested Erika sue Druski.

“Erika Kirk celebrating her and Charlie’s anniversary in 2026,” the post was captioned.

Kirk never directly responded to Druski. But she did drop a video blasting those who mock her in a way that makes folks question her sanity. She pushed back against scandalous allegations from people who suggested she had anything to do with her husband’s passing.

“I have comedians dressing up in white face,” Erika said. “I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on and on.”

Charlie was shot at Utah Valley, allegedly by 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson.

Robinson was taken into custody after a day-and-a-half manhunt and charged with aggravated murder.

A preliminary hearing for Robinson is set to begin July 6, and the judge ruled on Friday that cameras would be allowed in the trial. Given Kirk’s antics so far, we’re sure she will be there and on full display.