‘I Thought This was a Skit’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Takes Over His Show Weeks After Druski’s Viral Video as Her New Look Has Viewers Zooming In

Erika Kirk didn’t wait for the noise to die down — she stepped straight into Charlie Kirk’s chair and took over his show.

The move felt abrupt, even for those watching her closely since his passing last year. With the chatter around her stacking up and growing louder by the day, her decision to go live didn’t just respond to the moment — it shifted it.

Erika Kirk fired back at Druski’s viral parody and Candace Owens’ ongoing accusations, but the backlash only intensified as critics accused her of keeping the spotlight on herself. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

‘You Got Caught’: Erika Kirk Plays the Grieving Widow After Her Slip-Up In Leaked Video with Charlie Kirk’s Employees

The Ohio native is no longer holding back as the backlash around her continues to build.

The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk used her latest public remarks to take direct aim at comedian Druski and conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Lately, a growing number of critics have begun asking a blunt question: Is she honoring her husband’s legacy, or leveraging it for influence and capital gain?

Erika has accused both social media personalities of fueling narratives that have made her one of the most talked-about — and scrutinized — figures in conservative media since her husband’s death.

Erika Kirk Addresses the Druski Skit and Candace Owens’ Claim That She Murdered Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/WZfK9Nkclk — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 29, 2026

Erika’s comments came days after a shooting attempt disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where she was among the attendees and later described the scene as chaotic.

She sat behind a desk in Charlie’s podcast studio, wearing a hat that said freedom and a black silk dress shirt with Charlie’s photo hanging in the background.

Instead of retreating from the spotlight as she did last month, she used her platform to frame the moment as part of a larger pattern of hostility directed at her.

“Our country has become unrecognizable,” Erika said, arguing that public discourse has become toxic and dangerous. “These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband.”

After nearly six minutes of talking about the shooting and Charlie’s impact, she dug into the viral headlines that made her explode.

A major source of her recent frustration is comedian Druski, whose viral parody video sent social media into overdrive.

In the skit, he appeared in a blond wig and exaggerated makeup, clutching a Bible and delivering dramatic lines about protecting white men. He wore a white suit that looked similar to what Erika wore to her husband’s memorial.

Though Druski never mentioned Kirk by name, viewers quickly made the connection after watching viral clips.

Kirk made it clear that the joke crossed a line.

“I have comedians dressing up in white face,” she said, suggesting the performance turned her grief into entertainment.

“I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO. I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband,” she said in the new video, calling the allegations cruel and baseless. “And the list goes on and on.”

But online reactions showed little sympathy. Instead, many users leaned into the controversy, arguing that satire is fair game for public figures — especially those who continue to appear at political events and in the media.

“I’m gonna need to see @druski response to Erika Kirk,” one person wrote.

“This whiteface comedy is out of control,” another user posted. Others were even more direct, accusing her of turning tragedy into a platform.

“You look absolutely insane and are spouting complete nonsense. No one wants to hear from you, go home and raise your kids,” one person remarked.

A few people wondered if she was copying Druski, saying, “I thought this was a skit.” Some were just confused by the background optics.

“What’s going on with this weird pre-record on the Charlie Kirk show?” asked one person. An angry lady in a server’s costume from an Italian restaurant and, for some reason, a trucker hat tossed some word salad, and now they’re just playing old clips of Charlie Kirk.”

That message was reposted by Owens on her Twitter page. She shared another repost that read, “Candace Owens has never once said that Erika Kirk murdered her husband.”

Another counted, “”Stop lying little girl. We all know what happened to Charlie.”

Owen took the time to chime over Erika’s performative video which she said was “very uncomfortable to watch.”

“Painful prompter read. A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise,” Owen added. “Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie.”

The backlash has only intensified her feud with Candace Owens, who has spent months producing a multipart investigative series titled “The Bride of Charlie.”

In the series, Owens questions Kirk’s background, leadership, and even the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

Kirk has forcefully rejected those accusations.

Owens, however, has continued to escalate the dispute. In recent days, she publicly challenged Kirk’s explanation for canceling a scheduled event. She suggested the decision had less to do with safety threats and more to do with poor attendance.

She accused Turning Point USA of using footage from three separate events to make crowds appear larger than they were

She also questioned Kirk’s authority within the organization, demanding proof that Charlie Kirk formally named her as his successor — and dismissing the narrative in sharp terms.

Now Kirk is clapping back at both comedians and commentators. She insists she has every right to defend herself and her husband’s legacy in the public square.

Supporters argue she has valid grounds to push back, especially when accusations escalate into claims about her character or involvement in her husband’s death.

But on social media, patience appears to be wearing thin.

Many users say the responses only keep the controversy alive, with a growing chorus urging Erika to step back from the spotlight altogether — or, as some bluntly put it, hush up.