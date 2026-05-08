International Travel Cheat Code: Next Stop Bali — Travelers Expose the Costly Mistakes That Can Drain Your Wallet Fast

Bali is a living postcard, pulling tourists in with its diverse experiences, cultural attractions, flower beds, and ancient temples.

As beautiful as Bali looks online, certain areas stay crowded year-round and feel just as touristy as Paris or New York, catching plenty of first-time international travelers off guard. Still, many travelers continue visiting the island for something deeper than the whimsical Instagrammable locations and nightlife.

(Photos: _mschelless; naisummer/Pintrest)

As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, Taraji P. Henson’s past reflections about her spiritual trip to Bali are finding new attention. The actress said the experience helped her regain clarity after struggling with anxiety and emotional burnout, once admitting, “I feel like myself again.”

Before Henson, Russell Simmons also famously retreated to Bali, a place he described the island as a place centered around peace and healing.

That reputation continues drawing travelers to Bali, but navigating the island takes more strategy than most tourists might expect. Here’s another Friday travel series with ABS, covering the hacks, shortcuts, and costly mistakes for first-time international travelers after landing in Bali.

The Bali Arrival Hack First-Time Travelers Wish They Knew Sooner

It can take nearly two days to travel to Bali, Indonesia, from the United States. The island is 12 hours ahead the U.S. East Coast, but the cheapest and fastest flights leave from California and the West Coast. Book flights at least 1-3 months in advance.

Your Bali Villa Might Look Perfect Online — Then Reality Hits

Renting a villa can look like a breeze online until factors like humidity and accessibility change your experience. Travelers are advised to avoid booking long stays at one place based on photos on a website.

They can be misleading and those funds may not be replaceable after committing. Staying upstairs can alleviate bug and humidity issues.

Alea Simone, also known as @thetraveltaurus online, stayed at five hotels and two villas for a total of $742 during her month-long stay. Recommended hotel stays include The Farm Hostel and the black-owned Hotel Sages.

Phone Data Can Disappear Fast Without This Simple Hack

Bali has 4G/5G pretty much everywhere. Most restaurants and accommodations will have wifi available in Ubud and Sanur. However, American travelers have experienced security risks with areas dinged for “free wifi.”

If you’re traveling for a week or two, a safer option can be purchasing a SIM card, with just a copy of your passport. Tourist data plans typically range from about $7 to $20 for 25GB to 50GB of data. Telkomsel has the strongest coverage, while XL Axiata is cheaper for city use. But avoid street vendors offering to activate the SIM card.

One Wrong Currency Exchange Spot and Your Money Is Gone

Airports tend to offer less favorable deals for the convenience. But travelers heading to Bali are also urged to avoid random roadside money exchange booths, where scams and misleading rates are common.

Travelers should check the live USD-to-Rupiah rate — currently around $1 to 17,000 Rupiah — before exchanging money and avoid spots advertising unusually high payouts, since some use hidden fees or distractions during transactions. Major redit cards are accepted at most hotels and larger restaurants.

(Courtesy of Atlanta Black Star)

Mosquitoes, Bugs, and the Repellent Travelers Swear By in Bali

Bali’s tropical climate means mosquitoes and bug bites are almost unavoidable, especially near jungles, rice fields, and outdoor villas. Travelers are usually advised to pack strong repellent with DEET or picaridin, along with after-bite cream and lightweight long sleeves for nighttime outings.

That Cheap Scooter Rental Can Ruin the Entire Trip Fast

Motorbike rentals are the easiest way to get around, giving travelers more freedom to zip through Bali’s notorious traffic and narrow streets.

Rental companies, like Biikago, are more transparent about pricing, insurance, and roadside assistance, but travelers are still warned not to take Bali’s crowded roads, rough conditions, or sudden weather changes lightly — and to always wear a helmet.

Experts also recommend obtaining the International Driving Permit (IDP) with the motorbike in case stopped by local police.

The Bali Taxi Trap Tourists Fall

Forum posts warn Bali’s public transportation is limited and confusing for first-time visitors, including the airport bus route to Denpasar through Sentral Parkir Kuta.

Some taxi drivers also reportedly pose as booked rides before demanding higher cash fares, especially late at night around Batu Bolong near Old Man’s and Deus. Many travelers instead recommend using apps like Grab and Gojek to hire a licensed driver and a scooter.

“Life in Bali doesn’t exist without your grab drivers! I mean you can rent your own bike but I wasn’t that brave yet. They’re all so friendly with the best energy,” said one traveler who took 25 rides on a 2026 trip.

Another traveler said she spent just $248 on 40 Grab rides but nearly $700 after hiring a private driver only four times.

Inside Bali’s Yoga and Wellness Scene

Bali has become a hotspot for yoga and wellness tourism, even attracting Russell Simmons, who relocated there, and other celebs.

Celebs who took time to visit the Russell Simmons’ beautiful resort in Bali include:



• Taraji P. Henson

• MC Lyte

• Usher

• Cordell Broadus https://t.co/CWbSplbMLO pic.twitter.com/RuDdPw3aQq — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) April 11, 2024

Simmons later developed the all-vegan Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort near Ubud, a retreat centered around yoga, meditation, and Balinese healing practices that he once described as a “yoga and vegan Disneyland.”

Hope this gave travelers a clearer look at the side of Bali social media usually leaves out — from the traffic and tourist traps to the small hacks that can make the trip smoother.

Next Friday, ABS heads somewhere completely different, where packed train stations, crowded streets, and unspoken social rules are simply part of everyday life.