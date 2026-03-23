‘Look What Trump Has Done’: Trump Boasts About Rewriting History in a Way No One Expected — Then Viewers Catch One Telling Detail That Has Everyone Saying Obama’s Legacy Is the Real Target

Donald Trump‘s enduring obsession with his predecessor has moved beyond rhetoric and into the very fabric of the White House.

Critics argue that at 79, the President is no longer just taking verbal swipes at Barack Obama; he is using a gold-laden interior redesign to erase his rival’s legacy. What some call personal style, others see as a deliberate, silent extension of a decade-long feud.

(Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The latest moment went viral after a right-wing influencer shared a look inside the Executive Mansion, but that wasn’t the only eyebrow-raiser — in a separate move, Trump managed to squeezed himself into one of Obama’s most iconic moments — a move that felt less like a tribute and more like Trump trying too hard to share the spotlight with someone bigger than him.

‘So Jealous of Him!’: Trump Is Thrown Off by a Reporter’s Question, Then Turns the Heat on Barack Obama in a Way That Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

The MAGA leader’s latest jab at Obama, 64, went viral this week after Benny Johnson gave his 4.1 million X followers a camera tour of the presidential residence.

While there, he noticed the photo had been moved from the White House Grand Foyer and placed high up in the corner, to the top left of a red staircase.

“Y’all have to see what Trump has done with the Obama portrait at the White House,” Johnson, 38, said in a video posted on March 17, along with an eye-emoji and a clip of the painting hanging at the top of a stairwell.

He called Trump’s relocation of the image of Obama farther from public view “the funniest thing,” but not everyone online saw it the same way.

Y’all have to see what Trump has done with the Obama portrait at the White House … 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCGcvbGEOd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 17, 2026

Trump has not addressed the move as of this writing, but Obama’s image removal is being seen as an intentional snub, and another act of his blatant jealousy.

“No one finds this funny. Grow up,” someone replied to Johnson’s gloating tweet. Another X user exclaimed, “Only immature children care about this dumb petty s–t. Grow up, loser.”

The backlash also reflects a broader pattern of political frustration, where critics argue some within the GOP struggle to reconcile electoral outcomes that don’t align with their expectations.

“Trump, like MAGA, is such a petulant child; no wonder he’s at war with Iran ALL BY HIMSELF and killing American soldiers for no reason. The Republican Party as a whole is worthless, and Trump is their leader,” one Yahoo reader commented.

Another said, “The GOP not sees who can’t accept that a black president won twice with wider margins than they ever could.”

Many piled on, calling Trump a “childish person,” while digging into Johnson’s sketchy behavior.

“How petty and insecure do you have to be to hide a presidential portrait. The only thing more obnoxious is a YouTuber relishing and crowing about it,” declared another Trump detractor.

Another individual joked, “Wait until he sees where Trump’s picture goes after he has left – above the toilet in the bathroom in the basement.”

In another attempt to prove he’s just as good as Obama, Trump has hired artist Jon McNaughton to add his face and likeness to the 2011 painting in response to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

“Jon McNaughton working on The Forgotten Man in The Eisenhower Executive Office Building!” the president posted on Truth Social Thursday.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 19 2026, 10:01 AM ET )



Jon McNaughton working on The Forgotten Man in The Eisenhower Executive Office Building! pic.twitter.com/xpyD7stL1b — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 19, 2026

The painting depicts past presidents gathered around a distressed man on a bench, while more recent leaders, including Barack Obama, appear detached—some even standing over symbolic elements like the Constitution—highlighting a contrast between struggling Americans and political leadership. Fans zoomed in and noticed the image on the desk had been changed — Obama was no longer the focal point, with Trump now placed front and center.



Some critics were disgusted by the change.

“I cannot believe how far it’s gone.”

“This is incomprehensibly stupid.”

“What? cant you see I’m busy here watching this slave make art for our ballroom?”

It later gained renewed attention during the 2016 election, when figures like Sean Hannity tied it to the idea of the “forgotten man” helping Trump win his first term.

“The forgotten men and women of our country — people who work hard but no longer have a voice: I am your voice,” Trump said to a roaring crowd at the Republican National Convention.

Since returning to the Oval Office in January 2025, Trump has used the rearranging of portraits in the White House to send a subtle message to Obama and his supporters about how the Republican president views his predecessor.

The spot where the Obama portrait hung in the Grand Foyer was replaced with a new painting of President Trump himself, depicting him with a raised fist after a 2024 assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/bycLzPF1an — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 30, 2025

In April 2025, Obama’s portrait was replaced in the main entrance hall with a painting of Trump defiantly raising his fist during the June 2024 attempt on his life in Pennsylvania, while he was still a presidential candidate.

Four months later, Trump reportedly directed his staff to move the Robert McCurdy-painted Obama portrait to the top of the Grand Staircase, making it harder for visitors to see.

Sources also told CNN in August 2025 that Trump is “directly involved with nearly everything” that was changed about the residence, including the depiction of Obama being purposely pushed to a less-public area.

The 45th and 47th president not only broke the tradition of displaying the most recent presidents’ portraits in the White House public entrance hall by shading the 44th president, but he also had portraits of the 41st and the 43rd presidents moved as well.

Former President George H. W. Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush, received the relocation treatment when their paintings were also placed in an area restricted to the first family, the Secret Service, and certain staffers, like the Obama portrait.

Trump’s tendency to be spiteful towards any perceived adversaries, even fellow Republicans like the Bushes, has been one of his calling cards since becoming the head of the MAGA movement over a decade ago.

However, his Democratic forerunner before his first term remains a regular target of Trump and his diehard devotees, as Obama seems to irritate the current POTUS more than the other former presidents.

Some of Obama’s most loyal fans think the Hawaii-born Democrat fired back at Trump at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed Obama chose not to wear socks while sitting courtside with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, sparking speculation that the “Dreams From My Father” author was taking a discreet shot at Trump repeatedly being photographed with swollen ankles.