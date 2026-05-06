‘This is Crazy’: Woman Calls Out the Ex-Girlfriend of Her Kid’s Father, Who Kept Showing Up In Ways No One Expected, and It Goes Completely Left

Social media comment sections stay busy for a reason — people can’t resist a little relationship drama, especially when it comes with a twist no one saw coming.

One criticism of the Internet is that some people use it to share all or too much of their business. Still, sometimes a post can also mend feelings, call out questionable behavior, and show a level of cooperation that leaves the internet blinking twice.

That’s exactly what happened in a story that quickly grabbed attention online.

At the center were three names that soon became familiar to thousands of scrolling thumbs: Raven, Amber, and a little girl affectionately known as Rue Bear.

One woman got the unexpected after she put out a PSA to find the ex-girlfriend of her daughter’s father. (Photos: Getty Images)

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What started as a simple search for someone from the past turned into a surprising moment of connection — and a reminder that grown-up decisions can still revolve around a child’s happiness.

The unusual situation spread fast, largely because it felt equal parts messy, funny, and unexpectedly heartwarming.

The story truly picked up steam once Raven took to social media with a very specific message. Instead of keeping things quiet, she posted publicly in hopes of finding her daughter’s father’s former girlfriend.

In her first message, Raven wrote, “If your name Amber, you live in Houston, drive a Jeep, lightskin, and was dating a man with initials DB, he got a 4yo daughter who cute and talkative…. Can you get back with him?”

Her tone surprised readers because it wasn’t fueled by anger. It sounded more like a mother searching for stability.

She followed up with another message that made people pause and lean in closer, adding, “Amber if you’re out there… Listen! Yes, I know he crazy. If you don’t want to go back, that’s okay! But my baby said you took her to have ‘slushi,’ and she loved it!”

Raven didn’t stop there. She even joked about how her child’s father handled important moments without the steady influence she believed Amber once provided.

She wrote, “Y’all he showed up to the private school interview 15 minutes late, with a slick back ponytail, a sweatsuit and tie-dye undershirt! Amber would never have him out here like that!”

The internet responded almost instantly.

But the biggest surprise came from Amber herself, who jumped into the conversation with a simple but warm reply. She said, “Omfgggg. I miss Rue bear!! This is crazy lol, we can definitely go have ‘slushi’ me, you, and Rue.”

Amber’s post read as a green flag of maturity and a sign that she might be over the man involved, for some who said, “Damn you done done.”

Raven then replied, “WE FOUND AMBER!!!!!!!!!! GIRL!!! I’m in them DM’s!!! We will LINK!!!”

Threads users quickly turned the exchange into a celebration of cooperation over conflict. Comments poured in from people who saw the situation as an example of women choosing unity instead of rivalry.

One person wrote, “Reason #4087 why I love Threads.” Another chimed in, “Wait this is so sweet.”

A third summed up the general mood by saying, “I love how this wrapped up so beautifully in less than 24hrs… women for the win.”

Within those 24 hours, Raven’s initial post had got the attention of women in other countries. One said, “Amber girl.. I am way down in Jamaica helping with this search… So glad you have been ‘found.”

Another added, “Had to check today and can’t believe Amber was found you’ve made a girl group in the UK very happy lol. Enjoy those slushes and we want pics xx.”

Many viewers noted that the child at the center of it all seemed to gain two supportive adults rather than lose one.

“Rue is about to be on cloud 9 and baby daddy is about to be punching the air. How did he fumble BOTH of you?!” one user said. Another added, “She said I’ll take the baby not the man.”

Still, not every viral relationship story on social media ends with laughter and cooperation.

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In another widely trending story from 2024, a woman named Gail Davis gained attention after discovering her husband’s long-running affair through an airline confirmation call.

What began as a simple check turned into a revelation that reshaped her marriage and sparked months of online discussion about trust and accountability. She took to TikTok to share the sordid details, including the names of the women he had been seeing.

This lady Gail Lewis cheating husband was caught at the airport with his side chick two days ago pic.twitter.com/8zuUE49gQO — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) January 26, 2024

Even celebrities aren’t immune to the same spotlight.

Also in 2024, actor and musician Jaden Smith went viral after photos surfaced of him showing affection to a young woman, other than his then-girlfriend Sab Zada, during a vacation. The images sparked speculation about his relationship and triggered waves of commentary online.

While Smith was dragged by social media, no one was harder than himself. And unlike Raven and Amber, the young ladies actually went to blows over the Grammy-nominated star.

Raven and Amber didn’t just squash the beef — they merged like Decepticons, combining forces for one mission: Rue Bear. And while the alliance was heartwarming, the shade was built right in.

Raven had already told the world that DB couldn’t dress himself for a school interview. Amber didn’t even mention him in her reply. He didn’t deserve one.