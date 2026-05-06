‘Too Stupid to Understand’: Trump Unleashes All-Caps Rant Targeting Obama and Biden, Then the Photos He Didn’t Want Seen Surface and Flip the Whole Thing on Him

President Donald Trump went on a wild social media posting spree, taking aim at his two favorite targets and archrivals, calling former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden “TRAITORS” and “COWARDS.”

Trump launched a bizarre attack on his two predecessors in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, May 4, with a three-panel AI-generated cartoon showing Obama bowing before Iran’s late Ayatollah Khamenei with the caption in all caps and big white letters that reads, “TRAITORS BOW” positioned under another cartoon meme of Biden kneeling on a sidewalk in a COVID-19 mask with a similar large all caps headline, “COWARDS KNEEL.”

Trump’s recent speech went off the rails when he ripped into another world leader over a marital spat, as viewers pointed the finger back at him and First Lady Melania. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Both memes were generated from real photos of the two former presidents and taken completely out of context.

On the other side of the screen, there’s a large image of Trump with his right arm raised, and his fist clenched, dressed in his customary blue suit and red tie costume with the caption, “LEADERS LEAD.”

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The president either didn’t know where the images of his bitter political enemies, Obama and Biden, originated or didn’t care, but social media was quick to set him straight with the original photos Trump didn’t want to see.

With one post on Threads, Jeniene Cenoz blew Trump’s depiction of the two former presidents out of the water.

The Obama meme was taken from a real photo that Cenoz shows in her post of him as president in the Oval Office, leaning over a child who was touching his head. The cartoon of Biden was similarly lifted from a real photo of him kneeling on a sidewalk in front of a child wearing a mask, as the president chatted with him.

The online backlash was fast and furious.

“It is indescribably filthy to me that they chose a photo of Obama being AWESOME and defiled it,” a Threads user stated in disgust.

Another agreed.

“He’s too stupid to understand that the image of Obama was doctored! Obama allowed a kid to touch his hair and some maga minion photoshopped it to make it look like he was bowing down to Iranian leader!”

This poster tried to make sense of Trump’s post.

“It’s because he’s an infantile, incompetent nincompoop. The USA urgently needs a serious, grown up to lead the country.”

Threads user Liu Pete put it this way, “I don’t understand how can a president of a country posts fake information like this. We are not talking about North Korea right? How come our moral standard is so low??? How is this MAGA?”

Trump has been targeting Obama and Biden for years. He’s still blaming them and Democrats overall for the affordability crisis, even though he’s been in office for more than 15 months, presiding over a worsening economy and growing energy crisis exacerbated by his ongoing and unapproved war on Iran.

Also, part of his Monday afternoon posting frenzy, Trump reposted screenshots of MAGA acolytes voicing support for his massive $400 million ballroom boondoggle after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner just over a week ago at the Washington Hilton.

He also posted a cartoon meme of his sworn enemy, outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, falling into a garbage dumpster, captioned, “’Too Late’ is a DISASTER for America! Interest Rates too high!”

Trump has been going after Powell since retaking office, trying to force the Fed chief to lower interest rates on demand, but Powell has stood firm, angering Trump to no avail.

Concluding his afternoon rant, Trump claimed in a final post that he’s “made the U.S.A. 45 Billion Dollars in 8 months!” which is completely unverified with no indication of where any of that money is.