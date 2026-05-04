‘Full Crazy Mode’: Trump’s Weekend Meltdown Spirals Into His Most Racist Attack on Obama and Black Leaders Yet as Midterm Panic Visibly Sets In

President Donald Trump had barely let his swipe at a Black congressman settle before he returned to social media with a fresh round of unhinged insults aimed at other Black leaders. Within hours, the posts widened to include old grievances and a familiar warning that the upcoming midterm elections are under siege, casting the moment as something far bigger than a political fight.

Trump’s weekend barrage—from calling House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “Low IQ” and “nothing but a thug” to branding former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder as “Human Garbage”—fits neatly into Trump’s proclivity for casting doubt on the U.S. election system whenever it might not deliver the outcome he wants.

President Donald Trump gets a harsh reminder after he boasts about his “No Tax on Tips” policy while speaking in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

The flare-up comes as a growing fight over congressional maps in Virginia is starting to cut into the broader midterm picture, with allies of Obama and Holder backing a push to let voters approve new district lines ahead of the next election.

That standoff is feeding into the same sense of urgency now showing up in Trump’s rhetoric.

His outburst, delivered in a series of Truth Social posts, dovetailed with more of Trump’s baseless claims about election integrity. This time, as his administration works to reshape the very institutions that once pushed back on his efforts to overturn the 2020 vote.

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Trump’s Saturday night post showed how quickly a single attack can spiral into a full-blown tirade once he gets going.

“So ironic that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama’s Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity, when this same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote, casting rivals as enemies of the state while urging sweeping changes to election rules.

“GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY’RE COMING, AND THEY’RE COMING FAST! They’re no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don’t want to let that happen again! These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War,” he added, while calling on the Republican-controlled Senate to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” to green-light his agenda, including the Save Act, which aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Trump’s “full crazy mode” bluster drew immediate backlash online.

“But remember, we have to turn down the rhetoric…” one person noted, pointing to Trump’s call for restraint after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a message that didn’t even last a full day before he returned to the same kind of attacks.

Another voice echoed: “Any Republican, or any journalist for that matter, who ever brings up ‘toning down the heated rhetoric’ can f-ck all the way off.”

Others framed the post as a prelude to potentially tilt the outcome of the upcoming elections.

One more observer wrote: “This isn’t just ‘Trump being Trump.’ This is a sitting President calling for a ‘War’ against the American electoral process because he’s terrified of the November Midterms. Let’s be clear: The only ‘rigging’ happening is his attempt to change the rules of the game mid-match.”

Others saw the post as a clear warning about what is likely to come next.

“He’s telling everyone what he’s going to do. Dems better wake up. He’s not giving up power and not planning on having fair elections,” another added.

Some questioned whether Trump authored the message himself, but stayed focused on the implications regardless.

“Trump didn’t write this but his name is attached to it … Trump is calling for war in his own country. Hopefully, the bulk of Republicans are smart enough to read between the lines.”

Just a day earlier, Trump flooded his platform with bizarre, largely AI-generated images before zeroing in on Jeffries, who responded by flipping Trump’s tone back on him. “Do you need a hug? Be Best,” he wrote, invoking Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign.

By Sunday, Trump returned to the subject of the elections.

“We cannot allow there to be an Election that is conducted unconstitutionally simply for the ‘convenience’ of State Legislatures. If they have to vote twice, so be it. We should demand that State Legislatures do what the Supreme Court says must be done. That is more important than administrative convenience. The byproduct is that the Republicans will receive more than 20 House Seats in the upcoming Midterms!”

He also revived his attacks on Jeffries, writing in another post: “Hakeen Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is ‘illegitmate.’ After saying such a thing, isn’t he subject to Impeachment? I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me!”

Jeffries fired back in another post, saying: “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome,” echoing Trump’s own habit of labeling opponents as mentally unstable.

Elsewhere online, criticism continued to build, with some pointing to Trump’s alleged self-projection.

Still others tied his language directly to fears of losing a Republican majority in Congress.

“Trump knows the midterms are cooked unless he cheats.”

Behind the rhetoric is a deeper shift that has alarmed election experts. After the 2020 election, Trump’s claims of widespread fraud were rejected by his own administration officials, including then-Attorney General William Barr, who told him the allegations were unfounded. Institutional resistance ultimately held, but today those guardrails are mostly non-existent.

According to ProPublica, at least 75 career officials tied to election security have left or been removed, replaced in part by appointees with ties to efforts to challenge the 2020 results. Units focused on disinformation, foreign interference, and public corruption have been scaled back or dismantled. In some cases, individuals who once promoted false claims about voter fraud now hold roles that could influence how future elections are monitored and interpreted.