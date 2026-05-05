‘Unbelievable!’: United Airlines Jet Clips Light Pole and Slams Into Bakery Truck on Approach to Newark — Driver Lucky to Be Alive, But Employer Has Just One Concern

A United Airlines passenger flight took a detour onto the New Jersey Turnpike and became the wildest hit-and-run the internet has ever seen.

May 3 started like any other day for bakery truck driver Warren Boardley, Jr. of Baltimore, who was on his usual route, hauling bread in a tractor-trailer to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Warren Boardley, Jr. was driving a truck when it was hit by a plane. (Photo: X/ ZyroFoxtrot)

Suddenly, a Boeing 767 carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members from Venice, Italy, crashed into his vehicle, and the terrifying moment of impact was captured on dashcam video.

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“Right now, we are blessed to have him. He’s alive,” his father, Warren Boardley Sr., told CBS News. “The mental things he’s going through, and the physical stuff, all of that should pass, the physical at least. The mental will stay with you a long time.”

JUST IN: Baltimore bakery truck struck by a United Airlines plane coming in for a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.



According to local reports, the plane was a United Airlines Boeing 767-400.



Senior vice president of Transportation & Logistics at… pic.twitter.com/Ckm5jH6FOq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 3, 2026

Boardley, Jr. was treated at the hospital after the crash for minor cuts to his arms and hands from broken glass. But according to Boardley, Sr., who is a retired boxer and 2018 inductee into Maryland’s Boxing Hall of Fame, his son also suffered internal injuries and still has pain in his head.

“Out of all the things in the world, a plane?” his father told the outlet. “You can’t prepare for that. You can prepare for another driver doing something, but a plane? That’s unbelievable.”

When the crash happened, United Flight 169 was making a visual approach to Runway 29, Newark Airport’s shortest landing strip. The runway is notorious among pilots for being hazardous and difficult to land on, but it was reportedly the most favorable option that day due to gusty winds.

A preliminary investigation by the New Jersey State Police found that a tire from the plane’s landing gear and “the underside of the plane” hit both a light pole and the bakery truck as the truck was about to exit the highway.

A screenshot from the now-viral video shows the landing gear ominously approaching the vehicle from behind as Boardley, Jr. sings along to music, unaware of what’s about to happen. Despite almost losing his life and being shaken to the core, he managed to pull over and contact his employer, according to Chuck Paterakis, vice president of Schmidt Bakery and owner of H&S Family of Bakeries. Paterakis also oddly told ABC News7, “The trailer is not damaged, and the bread product was not touched.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is calling the crash an “accident” and announced that an investigation is underway. United Airlines confirmed in a May 3 statement that none of the passengers or crew were harmed, and they will conduct their own “rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident.”

After the surreal experience, Boardley, Jr. is just grateful to be alive — and he won’t be driving a truck again anytime soon, his father said. The family has retained an attorney who is also reviewing the evidence. “Nobody ever expects an airplane to drop out of the sky and hit a truck,” his father told CBS News, “especially with my child in it.”