‘Trash!’: Unhinged Oregon Woman Unleashes Expletive-filled, Racist Meltdown Outside Black Neighbor’s Apartment Door Over Parking Spot, and It’s All on Camera

A white woman in Portland, Oregon, became embroiled in a one-sided scream fest with the doorbell camera of her new neighbor, a Black woman she had never met.

The woman confronted Maranda Henderson’s closed apartment door, unleashing a string of expletives and angrily flipping off the camera in the middle of the night, according to April 18 footage posted to TikTok that has quickly gone viral. She can also be seen screaming into the air from her balcony, calling Henderson a “b*tch,” “trash,” and “f*cking pieces of f*cking sh*t.”

A woman’s racist rant was caught on a doorbell camera. (Photo: TikTok/Mirandasdiary)

Henderson recently moved into the apartment complex and described the meltdown as “unprovoked,” citing a parking dispute as the match that lit the fire — the woman was allegedly angry because Henderson’s car took up too much “real estate” on the street. “I never interacted with this lady,” she added.

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Henderson slept through the explosion and was shocked to wake to multiple doorbell camera notifications on her phone, along with a message from a concerned resident of the complex, Zaria Shaday Rendon, who claims the woman had also harassed her.

“This lady has had issues with my friend, who lives directly above her. Mind you, we are the only two Black women in this apartment complex,” said Henderson in a follow-up video. “We both just moved in a little over a month ago, and she had been harassing her since February… so she decided it was my turn.”

♬ original sound – MARANDA @marandasdiary PLEASE REPOST‼️ I moved into this apartment a month ago and have never interacted with this lady. She started harassing my friend and now me (the only black women in the complex). Her name is Noel Dawn Martin AKA the Mt. Tabor Banshee. I’ve submitted an incident report, sent videos to the apartment manager, and taken all steps necessary. TikTok do your thing and repost so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. She is known for harassing people of color. #portlandoregon

In the now viral video, the woman can be heard yelling, “Go back to Gresham,” a working-class suburban city outside of Portland. This prompted Henderson to tell her viewers on TikTok, “You guys can’t tell me this isn’t racially motivated.”

After reviewing her doorbell footage, Henderson immediately called the police, filed a report, and notified the apartment’s management. She was shocked to learn this was not the woman’s first run-in with the law.

“She is known for being the Mount Tabor Banshee… she is known to do this weird sh*t,” said Henderson. “It’s so annoying because when I called the officer, he goes, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve heard about her.’”

Mount Tabor is a public park in Portland, where the woman aggressively approached a dog walker, yelling, “Help, get away from me!” after he accused her of being racist. The incident was captured on video and also went viral.

This time around, she confronted the wrong person. “I’ve notified the appropriate people, and things are being handled!” Henderson wrote in a TikTok caption. “She’s just glad that I was f*cking asleep because one thing I don’t play around with is my beauty sleep and someone being f*cking ugly, evil, and nasty.”