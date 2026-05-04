‘I Noticed it Too’: JD Vance Refuses to Stand for King Charles in Defiant Show of Loyalty to Trump, But It’s Mike Johnson’s Face That Causes a Scene

Vice President JD Vance is getting dragged for showing loyalty in a way viewers called rude — the kind of moment that risks leaving royals unimpressed.

Critics say it fits a pattern where he grabs the spotlight while signaling allegiance, especially as some believe he may be eyeing Donald Trump’s seat.

JD Vance staying seated during King Charles’ speech turned a routine diplomatic moment into a viral symbol of loyalty politics and childish optics in the Trump administration. (Photo by Kylie Cooper-Pool/Getty Images)

Footage from last week’s address is still making the rounds online, showing King Charles III delivering his speech to Congress.

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The moment was a bit unusual — JD Vance and Mike Johnson are used to sitting behind President Trump during major addresses — but this time, they became the distraction for all the wrong reasons.

King Charles’ message arrived with the calm authority of someone long focused on legacy and responsibility.

But Vice President JD Vance — seated beside another member from Trump’s cabinet in the chairs traditionally reserved behind the speaker — did not project the same tone.

In politics, gestures are rarely accidental. Vance has built his image around loyalty to Donald Trump, especially on energy and climate. So when Charles III spoke about protecting the environment — a topic Trump has often dismissed — Vance staying seated felt deliberate.

The king, a longtime environmental advocate, highlighted more than 2,300 scholarships for Americans from all walks of life to study at top U.K. universities and urged lawmakers to think beyond political cycles and focus on the planet’s long-term survival.

“So as we look toward the next 250 years, we must also reflect on our shared responsibility to safeguard nature, our most precious and irreplaceable asset,” Charles said.

Those words drew strong applause and a standing ovation from members of Congress who stood in unison.

Meanwhile, Vance stayed seated, hands resting in his lap, expression blank. The stillness didn’t read as thoughtful restraint. It looked stubborn and performative, as if he had a personal bone to pick with King Charles.

Even as Vance held back, Mike Johnson rose to his feet and appeared to motion for him to join. And to critics watching at home, it looked childish.

JD Vance refused to clap for “nature,” during the King’s speech to Congress.



Even Speaker Mike Johnson was puzzled. In fact, he looked a bit afraid as he rose to clap while JD, emissary of the White House and president of the Senate, sat silently. But the Speaker found the… pic.twitter.com/rRqsqpD3rf — JP Lindsley | Journalist (@JPLindsley) April 29, 2026

Social media users wasted no time piling on.

“Busted” said one Facebook user. Another observer noted, “Vance was scowling throughout….not as enamoured with royalty as his boss is.”

Many blasted both men, as many noticed, “JD Vance refused to clap for “nature,” while pointing out Johnson’s “puzzled” look.

“In fact, he looked a bit afraid as he rose to clap while JD, emissary of the White House and president of the Senate, sat silently. But the Speaker found the courage to clap anyhow,” one person explained.

“I noticed this too, and the look on his face. Like he didn’t ‘get it,'” said another person.

The moment reads as part of a broader pattern, with administration figures under Trump at times appear more focused on signaling loyalty than projecting seasoned leadership.

As one commentator put it, “Vance knows Trump doesn’t care for nature so he’s just being a good little boy.”

King Charles later used part of his speech to spotlight conservation, citing Theodore Roosevelt and casting the protection of natural resources as a matter of national security.

“We ignore at our peril that these natural systems — in other words, nature’s own economy — provide the foundation for our prosperity and our national security.”

Vance had a different tune this time as he joined Johnson and the entire room for a hand-clap.

“Yesh .. the only reason Vance clapped was because the King said ‘Appalachian’ Vance still trys to pretend he is a ‘good ol’ boy,’” an X user posted.

That reaction mirrors a broader dynamic between Vance and Trump, where moments like this are often read as extensions of the president’s tone and priorities.

Earlier in the visit, when Charles III first met Trump, their handshake took on the feel of a subtle tug of war of dominance.

Later, during a meeting with other officials, cameras caught Trump stepping in front of Camilla as she greeted guests. Footage of the president breaking prootocol and dismissing orders most diplomats are briefed on. quickly spread online. Viewers described it unnecessary and out of place for a visit meant to signal diplomacy, not typical of Trump/

He did something similar in 2018 to Queen Elizabeth.

The pattern is hard to ignore: a president who cuts off kings and queens, a vice president who stays seated when the room stands.

Trump has a habit of leaning into a loose, almost frat-like tone — even with JD Vance — from joking about staff to recently poking at Vance’s weight loss in public.

Vance has played along at times, once joking about his own big feet and wife, second lady Usha Vance, in a way that had many convinced his marriage was on the rocks.

Put together, the contrast stands out: a president cutting off monarchs mid-moment, a vice president staying seated while the room rises. It reads less like diplomacy and more like a quiet contest for dominance.

Vance’s decision didn’t just feel political — it felt small. In a moment meant to signal unity, the lasting image was a vice president in his chair and optics can turn grown men into boys.