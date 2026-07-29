‘Has Absolutely No Freaking Idea’: Cameras Catch Rubio’s Brutal Reaction Behind Trump as His Narrative Unravels in Real Time and the Internet Can’t Stop Replaying It

For a split second, the focus shifted away from President Donald Trump as reporters pressed him to explain why he had gone from praising Iran’s leaders as “very rational people” to denouncing them as “scum.”

Standing just over the president’s shoulder, cameras caught Secretary of State Marco Rubio trying to hold in his laugh during a July 8 news conference in Ankara, Turkey, as the NATO summit was coming to a close.

The moment lasted only an instant, but as fighting continued in the Middle East, critics seized on Rubio’s snickering expression as something more than a passing reaction.

Marco Rubio is stopped from following Donald Trump onto Marine One. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The exchange quickly became fresh ammunition for Trump’s critics, who argue Rubio’s apparent amusement undercut the administration’s repeated assurances that the conflict with Iran was winding down.

Online, Rubio’s expression during the press conference quickly became a focal point for criticism, with many commenters arguing it reinforced doubts about the administration’s public messaging.

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Some questioned whether Trump fully understood the situation unfolding overseas.

“He has absolutely no freaking idea what’s going on. He says what he wants, not what is really happening,” one commenter said on Saletan’s video posted to YouTube.

Others mocked Rubio’s appearance beside the president, with one person writing, “Imagine wearing shoes too big for your feet just to appease Trump.”

Some framed the exchange as damaging to America’s standing abroad. “A shocking international embarrassment.”

Still others dismissed the entire episode in just two words: “Clown show.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Will Saletan said the moment suggested senior officials knew Trump’s optimistic public claims about the war did not match events unfolding on the ground, where new attacks and escalating threats have continued to raise fears of a wider regional conflict.

Saletan highlighted the exchange during an episode of “Bulwark Takes,” pointing to Rubio’s reaction as Trump answered a reporter’s question about his shifting rhetoric toward Iran’s leadership.

The reporter noted that Trump had previously described Iranian leaders as “very rational people, nice people to deal with, strong people, smart people,” but was now calling them “scum, sick people and being led by sick people.” The reporter then asked, “What changed?”

According to Saletan, the camera angle revealed more than Trump’s answer.

“There’s Rubio laughing,” Saletan said as he paused the video.

He argued that Trump’s earlier declarations that the conflict had effectively ended had already been overtaken by events.

“Trump told Americans that there was a new regime in Iran and that the new leaders were good guys, and the war was over,” Saletan said, contending Rubio’s reaction suggested those claims were never credible inside the administration.

“Now he says, ‘Oops,’” Saletan said about Trump. “So, he was either an idiot or a liar or both. Rubio thinks it’s hilarious. He thinks it’s cute.”

Keeping the paused frame of Rubio visible, Saletan delivered an even harsher assessment.

“What you’re looking at there is a picture of a moron with a cynic standing behind him.”

Saletan also pointed to remarks Trump made while returning from the July 8 appearance, when the president said Iran had reached out again seeking negotiations.

“That was July 8. That was two weeks ago. But Iran kept shooting,” Saletan said. “They hit more ships. They hit our allies. But Trump said, ‘Don’t worry. Don’t worry,’ he said. ‘We’re wiping them out.’”

Since then, the conflict has continued to intensify.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said Thursday it launched attacks on American military targets in Jordan, according to the New York Times. Tehran later claimed responsibility for attacks on U.S. military targets in Kuwait, including a communications tower, describing them as retaliation for earlier American strikes.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond to any further attacks with “an eye for an eye” after Trump threatened to strike bridges or power plants if Iran targeted additional ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Times reported.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen also claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, while U.S. Central Command announced another round of strikes targeting Iranian drone and missile facilities and air defenses.

The escalating exchanges have heightened concerns that the conflict is expanding beyond Trump’s stated objective of limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities and increasingly threatens critical global shipping lanes. Oil markets reacted sharply, with Brent crude climbing roughly 4 percent as investors weighed the possibility of prolonged disruptions.

Trump has maintained pressure on Iran through renewed naval operations and repeated warnings of additional military action. Those efforts, however, have not stopped attacks on commercial shipping or brought Iran’s leadership back to the negotiating table.

The president also faced renewed scrutiny after telling reporters that four U.S. Army soldiers killed in Iranian strikes had supported the war effort before their deaths, despite offering no explanation for how he knew their views.