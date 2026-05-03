‘Get the Hell Out’: CNN Has Not Said a Word Since Scott Jennings Told a Panelist to ‘Get Your F—ng Hand Out of My Face’ — So Critics Just Gave the Network a Deadline to Act

CNN is facing a choice it can’t keep dodging — whether the ratings that come with heated, pro-Trump debate are worth the damage to its credibility as calls grow louder to remove one of its most combative voices.

That pressure is now centered on Scott Jennings after his on-air clash with progressive commentator Adam Mockler spiraled into a profanity-laced confrontation that critics say crossed a line and may force the network’s hand.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings is facing increasing calls to be fired after tension-filled segment. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

The moment, which unfolded on “CNN NewsNight With Abby Phillip” Thursday, April 30, has already circulated widely. But as more viewers revisit the exchange, the focus is shifting away from the viral clip itself and toward what happens next.

Jennings, defending President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, grew increasingly agitated as Mockler pressed him on shifting timelines and the lack of a clear endgame.

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Thinking he could wrap up the conversation by insisting, “I mean, honestly, they have been at war with us for 47 years,” Jennings got more than he bargained for.

“We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with the letters I-R-A that we are currently failing, that it’s going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt,” Mockler said, as Jennings sat beside him, brow furrowed, visibly confused.

“I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars,” Mockler added, using his hands to punctuate each point. “Now this war is failing.”

“Eight weeks is endless to you? Do you have the attention span of a gnat?” Jennings snapped at one point, but Mockler wasn’t backing down.

“I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it,” he continued. “Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way.”

“gEt YoUr hANd oUt oF mY FaCE” https://t.co/yzuPjomKwB pic.twitter.com/mvq1mdX8o9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 1, 2026

That was enough to push Jennings over the edge. “Get your f—ng hand out of my face,” he said, leaning in and pointing at Mockler, forcing host Abby Phillip to step in and halt the back-and-forth.

That outburst is now at the center of a broader backlash and not just over tone, but over what critics see as a pattern of behavior CNN has allowed to continue unchecked.

Former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta didn’t mince words.

“It’s appalling and it’s a fireable offense. I think he should be fired,” Acosta said on Friday’s episode of his show, adding that Jennings “has been getting away with this crap for so long.”

Acosta, who worked alongside Jennings for years, went further, saying the network should “hand him his boxes today and tell him to get the hell out.”

Media commentator Keith Olbermann escalated the pressure by calling for a boycott if CNN fails to act.

“If CNN has not fired Jennings by Monday it MUST be boycotted. Do not watch CNN,” Olbermann wrote on X, arguing the confrontation crossed from heated debate into something more serious.

After the segment aired, Mockler himselt took to X to push back on Jennings’ version of events, posting the full exchange and challenging viewers to judge for themselves.

“Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; watch what actually happened,” Mockler wrote. “He throws a personal jab … then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it.”

Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment.



He throws a personal jab… then folds the second he gets pressed.



Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it. pic.twitter.com/4aYQ2CIMwU — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) May 1, 2026

Even political figures weighed in. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office joined the online pile-on, sharing a mocking image of the segment that quickly spread across social media.

Online, the reaction has been just as intense.

Political commentator Keith Boykin questioned whether Jennings’ conduct aligns with the network’s standards.

“Scott Jennings should be fired. …Telling a fellow panelist to ‘get your f-cking hand out of my face’ is unacceptable. This is the same guy who lectured me about “taking the Lord’s name in vain” because I said “Jesus Christ” once when he wouldn’t let me speak without interrupting. When I was under contract with CNN, I was told that contributors serve as “brand ambassadors.” Is this the brand?”

Others echoed that sentiment more bluntly, calling the exchange unacceptable and pointing out that the confrontation appeared to escalate despite little visible provocation.

This Threads user agreed, “@cnn Do you condone Scott Jennings behavior and language on the show tonight? He should be fired!!!”

Another Threads user also commented, applauding Mockler.

“Every time Mockler is on with Scott, he owns him in every argument. Scott Jennings is so irritated by Adam making him look like a fool, he’s starting to lash out lol. I love it! Keep it up”

This user pointed out, “His hand was nowhere near his face. Such a weak man!”

Jennings’ combative style has made him a reliable lightning rod in segments built around ideological clashes. But as the backlash grows and high-profile voices openly question whether he should remain on air the network is being forced to confront whether that approach still serves it.

For now, CNN has not publicly addressed the incident or indicated whether any action will be taken.