‘Someone Finally Said It’: Scott Jennings Slapped With a Brutal Name to His Face on CNN — Has No Answer, Just Stammering, as Trump Spin Backfires

Conservative political pundit Scott Jennings was brutally fact-checked on live TV after stumbling on a question about Vice President JD Vance’s moral compass during a lively yet tense discussion on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

The conversation centered around the deep cracks within Trump’s MAGA base that were on stark display the weekend before Christmas at AmericaFest, a right-wing political gathering sponsored by the GOP youth organization Turning Point USA.

Scott Jennings visibly flustered on CNN by guest Adam Mockler.

On “NewsNight” on Dec. 22, liberal commentator Adam Mockler, first got into it with Republican political strategist Tim Parrish.

Parrish defended past comments by Vance after a shocking group chat with members of Young Republicans leaked a few months ago, insisting that Vance had condemned the racist and anti-Semitic remarks members of the group made, which included comments about Jews and “gas chambers” and any number of racial slurs.

“You guys are mischaracterizing the statements that the vice president made,” Parrish insisted. “He absolutely came out and condemned and said that there is no place for any comments like that in the Republican Party.”

At the time Vance actually reportedly told group chat members to “grow up” but he also gave them cover, chalking up their heinous remarks to “kids do stupid things,” and he was also quick to condemn the “pearl clutching” by critics. It’s a far cry from saying there’s no room in the Republican party for such extremist views.

And Mockler wasn’t having any of it.

“JD Vance said he’s gonna warn his kids so some quote, unquote ‘scumbag’ doesn’t leak a group chat in a similar way,” Mockler corrected Parrish, gesturing with his hands for added effect.

“He was implying the person who leaked the group chat was a scumbag. JD Vance has had the farthest thing from moral clarity this entire time,” Mockler stated before pivoting to Paul Ingrassia.

At the time of the leak, Ingrassia was nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Office of Special Counsel, a federal watchdog, which required confirmation by the Senate.

Ingrassia withdrew his nomination after the group texts showing his stunning racist and extremist views went public.

Ingrassia’s horrible views did not stop Trump from finding a job for him in his administration. Trump appointed him Acting General Counsel for the General Services Administration, a position that did not need Senate confirmation.

Mockler asked Parrish, who refused to look Mockler in the eye, and Jennings if they knew who Ingrassia was and both acknowledged they did.

They demand “moral clarity” from everyone else —

then suddenly it’s “nuance” when a Nazi streak shows up in their own shop.



Watch the mask slip:

Scott Jennings isn’t defending values, he’s defending a team.



And that’s how rot spreads.

Not with speeches — with stammering,… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) December 23, 2025

“Yeah, we’ve debated it,” Jennings said.

“That he has a Nazi streak. Oh, you’ve debated it. But has Trump fired him, or is he still a part of the administration?” Mockler demanded.

“I don’t know where he is right now,” a duplicitous Jennings claimed, with crossed arms as he lightly caressed his lips with his index finger as if deep in thought.

“He’s a part of the administration. And you know that. You’re lying right now. You know that he is a part of the administration. He is still there. And he said he has a ‘Nazi streak.’” Mockler continued.

“So you can sit there and play coy, but you are not having the clarity that you are talking about right now. Do you condemn Paul Ingrassia?” Mockler demanded again.

But Jennings continued to “play coy.”

“Uh, I, I certainly condemn anything,” Jennings stumbled squinting his eyes, before Mockler interrupted, “approximating having a Nazi streak.”

“Should Trump fire Paul Ingrassia?

Another panelist summed it, “Republicans have a problem.”

Social media joined Mockler in calling out Jennings’ duplicity.

X user Vonnie wants to see Mockler on CNN more, “Adam has the facts, resists going down the rabbit holes and admits truths. He should be on every time Scott is on.”

“Im glad someone finally called Scott a liar to his face,” another mused.

“They demand ‘moral clarity’ from everyone else — then suddenly it’s ‘nuance’ when a Nazi streak shows up in their own shop. Watch the mask slip: Scott Jennings isn’t defending values, he’s defending a team. And that’s how rot spreads. Not with speeches — with stammering, excuses, and silence. If you can’t condemn it cleanly, you’re not confused. You’re complicit,” X user Anatolij Ukraine pointed out.

Another added, “It’s rare to see Jennings that rattled. Mockler’s point about the inconsistency of demanding moral clarity while ignoring internal controversies really hit home. That stammer spoke volumes.”