‘Looking Like a Buffoon’: Scott Jennings Appears Confused and Flustered After 22-Year-Old Shuts Him Down on Live TV for Defending Trump’s ‘Vitriol’

MediasTouch Network’s Adam Mockler ripped apart CNN’s Scott Jennings’ Trump defense on live TV. The 22-year-old YouTuber did not hold back during an appearance on the CNN show “Table for Five” on Sept. 27.

The veteran conservative commentator and the young liberal influencer clashed in a heated debate over who was responsible for the recent political violence in the U.S. The exchange was sparked by a clip CNN host Abby Phillip played of Trump in an Oval Office press conference the day before, where the President ominously spoke of retribution on “far left radicals” if the violence continues.

After smearing Jasmine Crockett and other so-called “low IQ people,” Trump launched into a warning to liberals: “The radical left is causing this problem. Not the right, the radical left. And it’s going to get worse.

Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler go head-to-head on CNN’s Table of Five. (Photo: Threads/thetnholler)

Ultimately, it will go back on them. Bad things happen when they play these games. I’ll give you a little clue, the right is a lot tougher than the left… and they better not get them energized.”

Mockler wasn’t having it, and he accused Trump and the far right of “gaslighting” the country, while Jennings sat quietly, furrowing his brow and looking confused.

Mockler flipped Trump’s words back on him, saying he was the one who was responsible for “amping up the tension” to dangerous levels for a decade. From Trump’s birther conspiracy theory about Obama to his old chant “Lock Her Up!” about presidential opponent Hilary Clinton, Mockler stated, “All this escalation can be traced back to his entrance in American politics.”

“You can bring up the insurrection,” he continued, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “Even in the past few weeks, my home city of Chicago, he posted a photo of Chicago being invaded by the Department of War, so the broader point here is Donald Trump endlessly tries to deflect and blame it on the other side when he is the one amping up the tension in America.”

He ended his argument by lamenting the lack of a president in office whom he could “look up to” during his “formative” high school and college years.

Supporters were cheering for Mockler on social media. “@ScottJennings sitting there looking like a buffoon because he’s getting schooled by a 22-year-old YouTuber. 😂” wrote one on Threads.

“Jennings has Tucker Carlson’s confused face down pat,” said another, referring to Carlson’s trademark look of bewilderment that is now a viral meme.

Jennings then floated a preposterous question to the young influencer. Citing the Dallas ICE facility that was targeted by shooter Joshua Jhan on Sept. 24, he asked if Trump was directly at fault for those “deranged” killings.

Two ICE detainees were killed, and one was critically wounded in the attack. Mockler deftly navigated the question, saying that the President couldn’t be “directly” responsible, but he is guilty of fueling tensions in the U.S.

Now flustered, Jennings asked: “Can’t you just take responsibility for it?”

Cue the shock around the table. Fellow panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to check Jennings, saying, “Let’s not do the… he has to take responsibility since he’s a Democrat.” But Mockler was fully prepared to defend himself — with logic.

“Me? I’m a 22-year-old YouTuber. You want me to take more responsibility than the president of the United States?” he asked.

Mockler later doubled down on his stance, “I said Donald Trump created this environment over the past decade. You sat here and said I need to take responsibility,” he reminded Jennings. “You hold me to a higher standard than [the president]… Donald Trump was just vomiting vitriol out of his mouth about how the other party is weak and evil. He said the party of ‘hate, evil, and Satan.’ You blind yourself to that, and you’re focusing on a 22-year-old YouTuber.”

“Someone amplify this guy. He’s saying what we’ve all been saying,” enthused a supporter on Threads, followed by “Jennings’ silence was my favorite part.”